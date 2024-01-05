America Ferrera has been on my list of favorite actresses for years, from her iconic role in Gotta Kick It Up! in 2002 to her most recent role in Barbie in 2023. Not only is Ferrera incredibly talented, but she’s also been an outspoken advocate for feminism, inspiring girls everywhere—especially Latinas who, like me, felt invigorated by the mantra “si se puede” throughout their childhood.

Another role Ferrera occupies? Beauty icon. The actress has sported a number of looks throughout her time in the spotlight, from championing slicked back hair to bringing back the side part . And last night at the 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards, she’s worn her hair in a sleek, chin-length bob that I’m absolutely obsessed with, which was styled by celebrity hairstylist and TV personality Larry Sims .

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Ferrera is one of many celebrities to opt for a shorter look this season, but she’s put her own unique twist on the trend. Unlike the straight, blunt looks dominating red carpets this season, Ferrara’s most recent look is curly and styled in a dramatic side part—a move that’s undoubtedly appreciated by curly girls everywhere, who have long been advised against cutting their curls short. The look echoes a similar style sported by Kate Beckinsale recently, courtesy of celebrity stylist Dimitris Giannetos .

Ferrera’s hairstyle is also notable for how glossy and defined the curls look, which is an ever-elusive goal of curl lovers everywhere. To get the look, consider opting for a hair gel or curl cream made specifically for curls and designed to tame flyaways. Below, some of my favorite options for a frizz-free, Ferrera-like look.

Get the Look