Jennifer Lopez and Her Floor-Length Sleeves Single-Handedly Revive the Boho-Chic Trend
The star looked like a child of the '70s in her voluminous Chloé onesie.
Jennifer Lopez embraced the boho fashion revival at her latest Unstoppable press day. On Dec. 10, the star slipped into a full Chloé look that nearly engulfed her in tiers of beige chiffon draping.
Her '70s-inspired beige playsuit—which comes straight from creative director Chemena Kamali's Summer 2025 collection—combined micro-shorts à la the bloomers trend with cascading sleeves reminiscent of the bubble skirt trend. It was a lot of fabric between the high neckline and wing-like sleeves, but Lopez's bare legs and cinched waist kept the voluminous design from visually overwhelming her frame.
Styled for the occasion by dynamic duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the ensemble felt like something Rachel Zoe would have battled to pull for Nicole Richie in the mid-2000s. Back then, a piece like this would have likely been topped off with a statement necklace, oversize sunglasses, a silk headscarf, or all of the above. Today's take on the trend, however, favors a minimalist approach. Here, a pair of patent nude Christian Louboutin pumps, hoops, and a chunky diamond cocktail ring add a touch of shine to an otherwise monochromatic look.
Lopez stuck to her signature glam for the appearance with a wavy blowout courtesy of Jesus Guerrero, as well as smoldering brown smoky eye and nude-pink lipstick applied by Scott Barnes. The glossy sheen of her legs is mostly likely the work of a liquid body highlighter akin to the one Meghan Markle's makeup artist used on the American Riviera Orchard founder's chest and arms for the Paley Honors Tribute to Tyler Perry on Dec. 4.
Now that she's conquered flowy sleeves and frilly ruffles, I wonder which boho chic trend Jennifer Lopez will take for a spin next. Perhaps a belted paisley number paired with thigh-high boots? One can only hope.
Shop Boho Ruffled Designs Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
