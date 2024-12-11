Jennifer Lopez and Her Floor-Length Sleeves Single-Handedly Revive the Boho-Chic Trend

The star looked like a child of the '70s in her voluminous Chloé onesie.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a chloe onesie with floor length sleeves
(Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)
Jennifer Lopez embraced the boho fashion revival at her latest Unstoppable press day. On Dec. 10, the star slipped into a full Chloé look that nearly engulfed her in tiers of beige chiffon draping.

Her '70s-inspired beige playsuit—which comes straight from creative director Chemena Kamali's Summer 2025 collection—combined micro-shorts à la the bloomers trend with cascading sleeves reminiscent of the bubble skirt trend. It was a lot of fabric between the high neckline and wing-like sleeves, but Lopez's bare legs and cinched waist kept the voluminous design from visually overwhelming her frame.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a beige Chloé look from the label's Summer 2025 runway show.

Jennifer Lopez wears a beige Chloé look from the label's Summer 2025 runway show.

(Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Styled for the occasion by dynamic duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the ensemble felt like something Rachel Zoe would have battled to pull for Nicole Richie in the mid-2000s. Back then, a piece like this would have likely been topped off with a statement necklace, oversize sunglasses, a silk headscarf, or all of the above. Today's take on the trend, however, favors a minimalist approach. Here, a pair of patent nude Christian Louboutin pumps, hoops, and a chunky diamond cocktail ring add a touch of shine to an otherwise monochromatic look.

Jennifer Lopez accessorizing her Chloé playsuit with nude Christian Louboutin heels.

Jennifer Lopez accessorizes her Chloé playsuit with nude Christian Louboutin heels.

(Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Lopez stuck to her signature glam for the appearance with a wavy blowout courtesy of Jesus Guerrero, as well as smoldering brown smoky eye and nude-pink lipstick applied by Scott Barnes. The glossy sheen of her legs is mostly likely the work of a liquid body highlighter akin to the one Meghan Markle's makeup artist used on the American Riviera Orchard founder's chest and arms for the Paley Honors Tribute to Tyler Perry on Dec. 4.

Jennifer Lopez sporting a wavy blowout, nude-pink lipstick, and her signature smokey brown eye makeup.

Jennifer Lopez sports a wavy blowout, nude-pink lipstick, and her signature smokey brown eye makeup.

(Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Now that she's conquered flowy sleeves and frilly ruffles, I wonder which boho chic trend Jennifer Lopez will take for a spin next. Perhaps a belted paisley number paired with thigh-high boots? One can only hope.

