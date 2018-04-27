Halsey Discusses Her On-Stage Miscarriage and Why She's Freezing Her Eggs At 23

Singer Halsey suffers from endometriosis, a condition in which the tissue that lines the uterus actually grows outside the uterus. It's extremely painful (way beyond bad cramps) and other symptoms include heavy (and lengthy) periods and fertility issues. It may affect as much as 11 percent of the female population.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Halsey is opening up more about the condition and how it has impacted both her personal life and her career. The singer was part of a panel on The Doctors Thursday that included actress Kate Bond and gynecologists Nita Landry, M.D., and Thais Aliabadi, M.D., to talk about endometriosis, from warning signs to treatment.

During the panel, Halsey opened up about suffering a miscarriage onstage during a performance and how the experience, coupled with her diagnosis with endometriosis, led to her decision to freeze her eggs at 23.

"Before I could really figure out what [the pregnancy] meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, for my relationship, the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert,” she shared. “And the sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you’re bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realizing in that moment that I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease."



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Because endometriosis can lead to fertility issues, Halsey is taking control of her reproductive future and freezing her eggs now to maximize her options for starting a family down the line.

"When I tell people that, they’re like, ‘You’re 23, why do you need to do that? Why do you need to freeze your eggs?’ Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself,” she said. “Taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important."

