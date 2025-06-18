Beyoncé is getting surprisingly candid about her hair journey. In a new video shared to Cécred’s official Instagram account, the singer opens up about the “little ritual” she and her dad used to share when taking care of her hair as a kid, subsequently revealing for the first time ever that she has scalp psoriasis.

“One of my fondest memories growing up was my dad putting my medicine on my scalp,” she says. “I have a very dry scalp—I have psoriasis that I’ve struggled with since I was a kid.”

For the uninitiated, scalp psoriasis is a condition that causes thick, scaly plaques to form on and around the scalp, per the Cleveland Clinic . This can often lead to itchiness and flaking, and while there is no cure, it can usually be treated with over-the-counter products containing ingredients like salicylic acid and zinc pyrithione, both of which are commonly found in dandruff shampoos.

A post shared by CÉCRED (@cecred) A photo posted by on

Beyoncé joins a chorus of celebrities who’ve been shockingly transparent about their respective relationships with beauty in the last month. Just a few weeks ago, Kylie Jenner revealed the exact specifications of her breast augmentation in a now-viral TikTok comment (the only other time she made mention of her boob job was in a 2023 episode of The Kardashians), which lead to several other stars like Kristin Cavallari, Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran, and So You Think You Can Dance’s Allison Holker also getting candid about their own beauty treatments and procedures.

While I normally stand firmly in the belief that it’s never been any celebrity’s job to try and make the rest of us feel better about our own beauty insecurities, I can still acknowledge how refreshing it is to know that so many of these people deal with the same issues and feel the same way about their hair, skin, and bodies that many of us who aren’t nearly as rich and famous do. For years, Beyoncé has been the poster child of perfectionism—not even a two-hour performance during a stadium tour left a hair out of place for her, and for that, she’s often celebrated. But it’s for that reason that her admission caused a slew of commenters to give their own testimonials about their experiences with scalp psoriasis and how Cécred's products have helped them deal.

"I have scalp psoriasis and @cecred has helped me so much," one person wrote.

"Me and Beyoncé having dry scalp issues is not something I anticipated," said another. "But I can say my scalp health and hair health has improved dramatically since using Cécred."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyoncé doesn't get super personal with fans often (and, to be honest, it's not very hard to understand why), but her latest reveal was a pleasant surprise that I can only hope will lead to even more famous women being unafraid to be open about dealing with issues that are often labeled as embarrassing or taboo. Perhaps we're officially entering the beauty transparency era.