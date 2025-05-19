Princess Eugenie Discusses Scoliosis Surgery, Says She Had Overcome a "Sense of Shame" to View Her Scars as "Cool"
"I felt very embarrassed about the whole thing. I don't know why or where it came from."
Princess Eugenie has been open about her scoliosis diagnosis, for which she underwent an 8-hour surgery, followed by 10 days in hospital when she was just 12 years old. Princess Beatrice's sister has since developed more confidence regarding her diagnosis, choosing to wear a wedding gown highlighting her surgical scars in October 2018. In a new interview, Eugenie has been candid about the impact the diagnosis and treatment had on her physical and mental health as a child.
Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, Eugenie discussed the implications of having surgery at 12 years old, after discovering she had a curvature of the spine. "I couldn't get out of bed or do anything for myself," Eugenie told the publication. "I felt very embarrassed about the whole thing. I don't know why or where it came from."
Revealing how the diagnosis and subsequent surgery impacted her on an emotional level, Eugenie told the outlet, "I remember being woken up really early before my surgery—I pulled my blanket over my head. I said: 'I don't want to see anyone and I don't want them to see me.'"
Crediting her mother, Sarah Ferguson, with helping her to overcome any shame tied to her scars, Eugenie told the outlet, "She'd ask me if she could show it to people, then she'd turn me around and say, 'My daughter is superhuman, you've got to check out her scar.' All of sudden it was a badge of honor— a cool thing I had."
Eugenie previously discussed the important role her mom played in quashing any shame she may have felt regarding her surgical scars. "My mum caught my scoliosis early and I was lucky enough to get the help I needed at 12 years old," the royal wrote on Instagram in June 2024. "I thank her so much for that and also thank her for the confidence to be proud of my scar."
A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)
A photo posted by on
The princess's post continued, "She removed all the stigma around having scoliosis for me by confidently showing people what I'd been through and it took all the fear and anxiety out of being different at such a young age. I am forever grateful and wish everyone to be proud of their scars."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
We All Make These Sunscreen Application Mistakes—Here's How to Fix Them
Wearing SPF is one thing. Wearing it right is another.
-
Maren Morris Shares What Music Shaped Her—and What's on Her Playlist Now
With her album 'D R E A M S I C L E' out now, the singer opens up about her musical preferences for the 'Marie Claire' series "Listen Up."
-
Bella Hadid Supports Kylie Jenner's Fashion Brand Like Only She Can
Women supporting women!
-
The "Frightening" Easter Prank Prince William Once Played on Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
"Prince William has just stood on a chair and bitten the mouse's head off."
-
How Princess Eugenie's Easter Sunday Outfit Takes Style Tips From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
From her nude heels to her bodycon dress.
-
Princess Beatrice's Husband Pays a Rare Tribute to These Royal Family Members on Instagram
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from the F1 Grand Prix in Bahrain.
-
Sézane, Zara and Reformation Take the Lead in Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s F1 Grand Prix Fashion
The York sisters revved up their spring style in Bahrain.
-
Prince Harry’s Ex, Cressida Bonas, Is Launching a Podcast and Princess Eugenie Is Already Lined Up as a Guest
Other famous faces in the podcast's launch announcement video include Kate Winslet, Mary Berry, and Camilla Alves McConaughey.
-
Princess Lilibet Finds an Unexpected Royal Style Twin in '90s Throwback Photo
Lilibet's floral leggings and hot pink T-shirt look just like one royal relative's 1994 outfit.
-
Jewelry Expert Reveals Who Owns the Most Expensive Royal Engagement Ring
From pink sapphires to classic diamonds, these regal rings don't disappoint.
-
Why Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Are in a "Desperate Situation" Regarding Prince Andrew
"There's a whole history of bad judgment," a royal expert explained.