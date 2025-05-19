Princess Eugenie has been open about her scoliosis diagnosis, for which she underwent an 8-hour surgery, followed by 10 days in hospital when she was just 12 years old. Princess Beatrice's sister has since developed more confidence regarding her diagnosis, choosing to wear a wedding gown highlighting her surgical scars in October 2018. In a new interview, Eugenie has been candid about the impact the diagnosis and treatment had on her physical and mental health as a child.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph , Eugenie discussed the implications of having surgery at 12 years old, after discovering she had a curvature of the spine. "I couldn't get out of bed or do anything for myself," Eugenie told the publication. "I felt very embarrassed about the whole thing. I don't know why or where it came from."

Revealing how the diagnosis and subsequent surgery impacted her on an emotional level, Eugenie told the outlet, "I remember being woken up really early before my surgery—I pulled my blanket over my head. I said: 'I don't want to see anyone and I don't want them to see me.'"

Princess Eugenie shows her scoliosis surgical scar in her wedding gown in October 2018. (Image credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Crediting her mother, Sarah Ferguson, with helping her to overcome any shame tied to her scars, Eugenie told the outlet, "She'd ask me if she could show it to people, then she'd turn me around and say, 'My daughter is superhuman, you've got to check out her scar.' All of sudden it was a badge of honor— a cool thing I had."

Eugenie previously discussed the important role her mom played in quashing any shame she may have felt regarding her surgical scars. "My mum caught my scoliosis early and I was lucky enough to get the help I needed at 12 years old," the royal wrote on Instagram in June 2024. "I thank her so much for that and also thank her for the confidence to be proud of my scar."

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) A photo posted by on

The princess's post continued, "She removed all the stigma around having scoliosis for me by confidently showing people what I'd been through and it took all the fear and anxiety out of being different at such a young age. I am forever grateful and wish everyone to be proud of their scars."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors