At just 30 years old, Alex Cooper is at the helm of several empires.

Not only is she the host of one of the most famous podcasts in the world, Call Her Daddy, but she's also the founder of Unwell, which sells products and services as varied as a channel with live programming called Unwell On Air, and a line of electrolyte drinks called Unwell Hydration. And that is what we in the biz call a one-woman conglomerate.

(Image credit: Joelle Grace)

Cooper is absolutely the chatty girl next door we know and love, but she's also a businesswoman, and a boss. Which begs the question: What's it like working for Call Her Daddy?

"I think [the people who work at her company] would probably say, I'm very intense and very specific about what I like," Cooper tells Marie Claire in a cover story for our 2025 Mogul Issue.

"They have shared with me that they appreciate that because I know exactly what I want. I think they would say that I am kind. I never wanted to work a corporate job, so I'm always going to keep the vibes high. But I think people know if you want to play hard, you have to work hard at this company. This is a startup at the end of the day."

Cooper covers Marie Claire's 2025 Mogul Issue. Get the magazine. (Image credit: Future)

So, just because Cooper's brand is fun and upbeat doesn't mean that there isn't a whole lot of grind behind it all.

"I think they would say, I have very high expectations for people, but that's because I have very high expectations for myself," the podcast host continues.

"I also recognize that everyone needs to look out for themselves. I can help in any capacity, my door is always open in that sense."

And another really cool thing about Cooper? She isn't interested in keeping her employees for life just for the sake of it—she wants them to go out on their own eventually.

"I hope someone at my company eventually starts a company that is a competitor of mine," she says. "If you're not trying to take my job, then I don't want you at the company. There's a fun competitive nature that's more uplifting rather than me just sitting in the corner and coming up with all the answers and they all just take orders."