Alex Cooper’s blowout is fit for a mogul. While you may associate Marie Claire’s latest cover star and "Call Her Daddy" podcast host with her signature low bun, Cooper brought a bouncy blowout to her latest photo shoot—and I have all the behind-the-chair secrets on how to get her look.

Hairstylist Ryan Richman explains that the volume and versatility (Cooper had a handful of looks for the Mogul issue) boiled down to creating a solid foundation. “I started with a sexy blowout for the first few shots that we wanted for the bedroom set,” Richman exclusively tells me. “It’s a really easy style to do and also works into other, more intricate looks. I never like to hold up a production, so I always make sure the looks can be changed over quickly."

Alex Cooper sitting on a bed in a bralette and skirt with a bouncy blowout hairstyle for Marie Claire's Mogul Issue. (Image credit: Joelle Grace Taylor)

For the baseline blowout, Richman took inspiration from his salon days. “I started working in hair back when round-brush blowouts were the look,” he says. “I think a lot of women, as well as hairstylists, are burnt out on the waves and beachy textures, so I always love to go back to a sexy, effortless, tousled blowout.”

If you want to recreate Cooper’s blowout at home, Richman suggests using a heat protectant and root-thickening sprays before you blow dry. “Hot tip: save your shoulders (as well as time) and flip upside down to rough dry your hair while simultaneously creating a ton of volume." Then, use a round brush quickly at the ends to smooth and dry thoroughly. Once you have your volume, use a 1.25-inch curling iron and let the hair set with clips.

Perhaps one of the best things about blowouts is that you purposefully aren’t supposed to be super precise with the styling, something Richman says to keep in mind when doing this look at home. “Don’t be too picky with perfection,” he says. “This style should be sexy, bouncy, and imperfect.”

Make sure to add Cooper’s photos to your mood board for blowout inspiration, and shop the products that Richman recommends to get the look below.

Aveda Heat Relief Thermal Protector & Conditioning Mist $40 at Aveda $37.19 at Walmart $38 at Amazon To start, Richman makes sure to protect the hair. "I always start with heat protectant because my job, first and foremost, is to protect my client's hair," he says. "I love Aveda Heat Relief and I just spray it throughout the look before I blow dry."

ROZ Hair Air Thickening Spray $39 at Neiman Marcus For volume, Richman reaches for a brand that Marie Claire editors know and love. "I used Roz Air Thickening Spray on the mid-shaft to ends for hold," he says. "Sometimes I also used the Root Lift Spray at the roots for maximum volume."

Dom Dom Texture Spray $38 at Dom Dom "To finish, I used some Dom Dom Sex Hair Texture Spray for that undone sexy feel," he adds.

Aveda Air Control Light Hold Hair Spray $40 at Aveda "Aveda's Aircontrol Light Hold Hairspray to seal the deal," he says. The airy spray provides just enough grip and staying power without a crunchy feel.

T3 Singlepass Curl X 1.25" $150 at Sephora "I finish up by using my T3 Singlepass Curling Iron over each section and set the hair at the base," Richman says. Just like that, you'll have Alex Cooper-worthy hair in no time.

Meet the Expert

Ryan Richman Celebrity Hairstylist Ryan Richman is a celebrity hairstylist based in Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York City.