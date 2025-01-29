Get Alex Cooper's "Tousled" Blowout in Four Easy Steps
Come behind the scenes with the 'Marie Claire' Mogul Issue cover star.
Alex Cooper’s blowout is fit for a mogul. While you may associate Marie Claire’s latest cover star and "Call Her Daddy" podcast host with her signature low bun, Cooper brought a bouncy blowout to her latest photo shoot—and I have all the behind-the-chair secrets on how to get her look.
Hairstylist Ryan Richman explains that the volume and versatility (Cooper had a handful of looks for the Mogul issue) boiled down to creating a solid foundation. “I started with a sexy blowout for the first few shots that we wanted for the bedroom set,” Richman exclusively tells me. “It’s a really easy style to do and also works into other, more intricate looks. I never like to hold up a production, so I always make sure the looks can be changed over quickly."
For the baseline blowout, Richman took inspiration from his salon days. “I started working in hair back when round-brush blowouts were the look,” he says. “I think a lot of women, as well as hairstylists, are burnt out on the waves and beachy textures, so I always love to go back to a sexy, effortless, tousled blowout.”
If you want to recreate Cooper’s blowout at home, Richman suggests using a heat protectant and root-thickening sprays before you blow dry. “Hot tip: save your shoulders (as well as time) and flip upside down to rough dry your hair while simultaneously creating a ton of volume." Then, use a round brush quickly at the ends to smooth and dry thoroughly. Once you have your volume, use a 1.25-inch curling iron and let the hair set with clips.
Perhaps one of the best things about blowouts is that you purposefully aren’t supposed to be super precise with the styling, something Richman says to keep in mind when doing this look at home. “Don’t be too picky with perfection,” he says. “This style should be sexy, bouncy, and imperfect.”
Make sure to add Cooper’s photos to your mood board for blowout inspiration, and shop the products that Richman recommends to get the look below.
To start, Richman makes sure to protect the hair. "I always start with heat protectant because my job, first and foremost, is to protect my client's hair," he says. "I love Aveda Heat Relief and I just spray it throughout the look before I blow dry."
For volume, Richman reaches for a brand that Marie Claire editors know and love. "I used Roz Air Thickening Spray on the mid-shaft to ends for hold," he says. "Sometimes I also used the Root Lift Spray at the roots for maximum volume."
"To finish, I used some Dom Dom Sex Hair Texture Spray for that undone sexy feel," he adds.
"Aveda's Aircontrol Light Hold Hairspray to seal the deal," he says. The airy spray provides just enough grip and staying power without a crunchy feel.
"I finish up by using my T3 Singlepass Curling Iron over each section and set the hair at the base," Richman says. Just like that, you'll have Alex Cooper-worthy hair in no time.
Meet the Expert
Ryan Richman is a celebrity hairstylist based in Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York City.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
