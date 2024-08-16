Christina Aguilera Says She’s “Not Going to Take On” Body Critics After Ozempic Rumors

Singer and actress Christina Aguilera has some pointed words for the people criticizing her body in the midst of ongoing Ozempic use rumors.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the pop star opened up about the ongoing scrutiny she faces concerning her appearance, especially after recently losing weight and as the use of Ozempic for weight loss has become popular, especially in Hollywood and the entertainment industry.

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a fuck about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on,” Aguilera told the publication. “It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

As Rolling Stone reported, while Ozempic use for weight loss has become popular, there is also a shame attached to openly admitting to using the diabetes drug for the purpose of appetite suppression and losing weight.

As HuffPost reports, social media users started to openly accuse (or at least assume) Aguilera was using Ozempic to lose weight.

The singer told the publication that when she was younger and just getting started in the entertainment business, her self-esteem was dependent upon other people's opinions.

She went on to add that her confidence "took a hit" after her body was deemed "unacceptable" once she started to develop curves later in life.

“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” she explained. “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”

Having lived a significant portion of her adult life under the spotlight and the scrutiny of both the media and the public, Aguilera told Glamour that she hopes her two young children will learn to ignore the opinions of others, especially the (often very loud) negative comments.

“Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through,” she added. “And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again. I've seen so much so young. You just want the best for your kids."

Aguilera is the proud mom of two—Max, who she shares with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman, and Summer, who she shares with her fiancé Matt Rutler.

In one 2021 interview with Health, the singer said that she felt "so insecure" about her body until she "started filling out a little bit" as she got older.

"I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves," she told the publication at the time. "Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves.

"I appreciated having a booty. I've always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men!" she added. "I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure."