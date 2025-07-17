The hottest summer weeks are nearly here. Before long, even the smallest jean shorts won't protect you from the intense heat. Yesterday, New Yorkers experienced August's weather forecast with a 90° heatwave (which felt like 100°). So, Zoë Kravitz pulled out the most nostalgic track shorts: summer 2024's reigning shorts trend.

I haven't worn the polyester-blend bottoms since seventh-grade gym class, but Kravitz (with help from her stylist, Danielle Goldberg) proved they're the perfect cure for sweltering fashion girls. Outside the Bowery Hotel on Thursday afternoon, Kravitz styled the most daring high-low look. Once a cross-country staple, her triple-stripe Adidas shorts were high-waisted and ended at her upper thighs.

Then, Kravitz enhanced the post-practice look with an oversized red T-shirt tucked into her track pants. According to Goldberg, the "Black History Month" tee was a vintage find from Procell, a secondhand store on the Lower East Side.

Zoë braved the NYC heat wave in track shorts, summer 2024's biggest bottoms trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Thus began the "high" part of the Blink Twice director's contrasting co-ord. Always a devoted Saint Laurent supporter, the brand ambassador carried the Baby Icare Hobo handbag in lambskin, which offers multiple carrying options, including chainlink and leather straps, as well as a foldable top-handle—Kravitz chose the latter. The diamond-quilted black exterior was embroidered with the "YSL" emblem in gold, also seen on the Sade Hobo Bag.

Shockingly, Kravitz's trusted The Row flip-flops didn't make the cut. Instead, she slipped on peep-toe mules from Manolo Blahnik. With skinny stilettos and rounded toes, the $825 slides ended her months-long streak of not wearing heels. (Kravitz hasn't publicly worn pumps since a Dom Perignon event in May.)

As for her jewelry, Kravitz again chose her signature jeweler, Jessica McCormack, the same designer who made her previous engagement ring. She first accessorized with diamond-drop hoop earrings set in McCormack's signature blackened gold. To finish her look, she wore McCormack's 0.90ct Diamond Golden Snake Ring, which retails for $30,750.

Unless it features a The Row tag, Kravitz rarely repeats a look. So, I was both surprised and pleased to see she wore the same vintage tee on July 16. This time, she left it untucked with black trousers and matching flats.

Next, Goldberg dressed her in a floppy bucket hat and the Terrasse Bag, both from the cult-favorite label, The Row. Unsurprisingly, the slouchy shoulder tote is sold out, but her headpiece is still available for $620.

The day before, Zoë styled the same oversize tee. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Did Kravitz just revive summer 2024's track short trend? The Marie Claire offices say yes. Before August hits, make sure your survival kit is stocked with a pair (or two) of track shorts. You can't go wrong with Kravitz's well-known Adidas pick.

