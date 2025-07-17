When Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement in November 10, the future royal bride's blue Issa wrap dress caused women around the world to copy her elegant outfit. The look—and Princess Diana's famous sapphire and diamond engagement ring—might be burned into royal watcher's brains, but another member of the Royal Family went for a very similar aesthetic during an event on Wednesday, July 16.

Princess Anne took part in the 2025 Household Division Musical Spectacular at Horse Guards Parade in London, wearing a similar long-sleeved royal blue wrap dress. The Princess Royal has worn the dress at least once before, during a trip to Uganda in 2022, but considering she has a penchant for wearing decades-old outfits, it could certainly be a vintage piece.

Pairing her paisley-print silk dress with coordinating gloves and pumps, Princess Anne looked sophisticated as she took in the concert, which featured bands from various branches of the British military. But it was her sparkling sapphire and diamond brooch that truly stole the show.

Princess Anne wore a blue wrap dress to the Household Division Musical Spectacular 2025 on July 16. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Prince William are seen during their engagement announcement photo call on November 16, 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne accessorized with pearls and her sapphire and diamond brooch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it might appear that she was wearing Queen Victoria's massive sapphire and diamond brooch—a piece regularly worn by Queen Elizabeth, and now by Queen Camilla—Princess Anne owns a copy of the historic piece. However, the distinctive brooch might actually date as far back as Victoria's original design.

According to The Court Jeweller, Prince Albert had copies made of the brooch he gave to his wife, Victoria for their 1840 wedding—and sources have claimed that Queen Elizabeth purchased one of those for her daughter, Anne. Either way, the princess has been wearing her brooch for decades, and it also has another tie to Princess Kate's engagement outfit.

Princess Diana's iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring—which she chose from royal jeweler Garrard's catalogue—drew inspiration from the design of Queen Victoria's brooch. Of course, the ring was passed down to Prince William and eventually made its way to the now-Princess of Wales, who said during their engagement interview, "I just hope I look after it."

Shop Similar