The Star of the ESPYs Red Carpet Was Definitely Ciara's Platinum Blonde Hair

This is her color.

By
Ciara has experimented with a handful of hair colors and styles throughout her career, but there's something about her wearing blonde hair that always makes me consider making a major hair transformation. After spending a few months alternating between black hair, honey blonde, and an auburn color, the "Level Up" singer attended the 2025 ESPY Awards wearing platinum blonde hair that looked so good, it even made me rethink my current color.

The ESPYs were filmed on July 16 in Los Angeles, and Ciara was in attendance with her NFL husband, Russell Wilson. She hit the red carpet wearing a nude, almost-sheer gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, long sleeves, and a high slit up the back. The dress also featured sequins all over, and she paired it with strappy, nude stilettos. The most jaw-dropping part of her look, however, was her hair, which was dyed platinum blonde with dark roots and styled in soft waves that flowed down her back.

Ciara has played around with blonde hair many times before, the most recent occurrence being in June, when she attended a New York Liberty basketball game wearing honey blonde hair with highlights that was styled in waves. She also wore a stunning blonde pixie cut to this year's Met Gala, which is pretty much all the evidence I need to know that blonde is definitely her color.

Blonde is one of the more popular hair colors to transition to in the summer months because of the wide range of tones you can experiment with. If Ciara's hair color is making you rethink your own, read ahead for some products you should definitely have on hand if you plan on lightening your color in the future.

