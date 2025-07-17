The Star of the ESPYs Red Carpet Was Definitely Ciara's Platinum Blonde Hair
This is her color.
Ciara has experimented with a handful of hair colors and styles throughout her career, but there's something about her wearing blonde hair that always makes me consider making a major hair transformation. After spending a few months alternating between black hair, honey blonde, and an auburn color, the "Level Up" singer attended the 2025 ESPY Awards wearing platinum blonde hair that looked so good, it even made me rethink my current color.
The ESPYs were filmed on July 16 in Los Angeles, and Ciara was in attendance with her NFL husband, Russell Wilson. She hit the red carpet wearing a nude, almost-sheer gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, long sleeves, and a high slit up the back. The dress also featured sequins all over, and she paired it with strappy, nude stilettos. The most jaw-dropping part of her look, however, was her hair, which was dyed platinum blonde with dark roots and styled in soft waves that flowed down her back.
Ciara has played around with blonde hair many times before, the most recent occurrence being in June, when she attended a New York Liberty basketball game wearing honey blonde hair with highlights that was styled in waves. She also wore a stunning blonde pixie cut to this year's Met Gala, which is pretty much all the evidence I need to know that blonde is definitely her color.
Blonde is one of the more popular hair colors to transition to in the summer months because of the wide range of tones you can experiment with. If Ciara's hair color is making you rethink your own, read ahead for some products you should definitely have on hand if you plan on lightening your color in the future.
This conditioner can double as a detangling product and a moisture-booster that can help you reduce yellow tones that might appear in your blonde color.
Using chemicals like bleach and color on your hair means that you should regularly be using a bond repair mask. This one is a fan-favorite that repairs damage and restores broken bonds caused by chemicals.
This drugstore leave-in helps reduce the appearance of split ends while using an amino acid blend to strengthen bonds.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.