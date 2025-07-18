As an editor, I'm constantly switching up my beauty routine with new products and tools. However, there's been one constant in my life for the last year or so, and it's the Dyson Airwrap. My love for the famed hair tool knows no bounds, so when I spotted it (among several of my beauty empties) as part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, I had to shout it from the rooftops. The Anniversary Sale might be running until August 3, but I wouldn't wait to add it to your collection.

The Dyson Airwrap I.D., not to be confused with the just-launched Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x, is essentially a blow dryer, curling iron, and hair dryer brush all in one device. It easily takes the cake for the best beauty tool on sale at Nordstrom, and at nearly $100 off, I suspect it will go out of stock lightning fast.

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-styler and Dryer Straight+Wavy Hair (Was $600) $510 at Nordstrom

My love for the Airwrap comes from its revolutionary curling technology. Using Bluetooth, the device connects to the MyDyson app, where you can optimize the wrapping, curling, and cool shot settings for perfect curls at the press of a button. As someone who has always struggled with curling irons, this feature has revolutionized my haircare routine. Now, I can achieve the big, bouncy curls of my dreams every single day within minutes with much less effort.

As if the Dyson Airwrap I.D. wasn't impressive enough, it's also the most powerful tool I've ever tried—it completely dries my hair in five minutes flat. What's more, its intelligent heat control keeps temperatures under 302 degrees Fahrenheit, protecting against heat damage and maintaining shine. The cherry on top of it all is the Airwrap's other attachments, such as the Flyway Smoother and Large Round Volumizing Brush, allowing you to create virtually any hairstyle your heart desires. They're both must-haves in this kit.

Brooke Knappenberger tests the Dyson Airwrap I.d. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

If you already have an Airwrap, though, don't fret. There are tons of other Dyson finds included in the sale. I'd be remiss not to mention that the Dyson Supersonic Nural dryer is also included. Consider it a pro-level tool that offers every feature you would want in your usual blow dryer.

For starters, its attachments remember your preferences and automatically adjust to your preferred settings for easier styling. Additionally, there's a scalp protect mode to ensure a healthy scalp, along with a variety of attachments for different styling options. Marie Claire's fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, became a fan after testing the device herself. She says, "My hair was shiny in an I-just-went-to-the-salon way. It was like I had applied a fresh coat of my favorite clear hair gloss."

Last but not least, the Dyson Airstrait is another Nordstrom Anniversary Sale find. In case you're not familiar, this handy straightener takes hair from wet to silky smooth in a matter of moments. Rather than plates, it uses high-velocity airflow to dry, smooth, and straighten hair all at once. The best part? It reduces drying and styling time by 25 percent, all without heat damage.

All three devices come in a luxe pink colorway that would look fabulous on anyone's vanity. But be warned—Dyson products on sale always go quickly, so be sure to add your favorite to your cart ASAP.