Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention Has Officially Been Deemed “Wife Guy Night”

After President Joe Biden officially withdrew from the 2024 presidential election and Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee for president, this year's Democratic National Convention (DNC) was sure to be anything but typical.

From Lil Jon making a surprise appearance during the delegate roll call, to rousing speeches from former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to the "tan suit" of 2024, the start of the DNC has been one viral moment after another.

But it was the supportive gentlemen in the room—mainly Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz, and former President Barack Obama—and their very public appreciation for their spouses that made Day 2 of the DNC officially "wife guy night."

Exhibit A: When former President Barack Obama took the DNC stage to deliver the night's primetime address, he openly admitted that his wife, Michelle Obama, would be a tough—perhaps even impossible—act to follow.

“I don't know about you, but I'm feeling fired up. I am feeling ready to go—even if I am the only person stupid enough to speak after Michelle Obama," he told the crowd, as reported by The New York Times.

Former US President Barack Obama arrives to speak next to former US First Lady Michelle Obama during the Democratic National Convention (DNC). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even as former President Obama took the stage, before he addressed the crowd, he stood proudly beside his wife and pointed in her direction while facing the audience, as if to say: "Isn't she amazing?!"

Of course, Obama was not the only proud spouse in the room. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was equally supportive of his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, and made it a point to let the entire, jam-packed United Center know.

"Kamala was exactly the right person for me at an important moment in my life," Emhoff said during his DNC speech, and after explaining that he met the vice president after his divorce and when he was set up on a blind date.

Emhoff shared that Harris saved his "bumbling voicemail" and "she makes me listen to it on every anniversary."

“I love you so much, I’m so proud of how you’re stepping up for all of us," he continued, addressing his wife. "But that’s who she is, wherever she’s needed, however she’s needed, Kamala rises to the occasion. She’s ready to lead. She brings both joy and toughness to this task and she will be a great president we will all be proud of.”

In a January interview with Esquire, Emhoff discussed what he views as his role as second gentleman (he quit his lucrative job as a lawyer to better support his wife).

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) waves to the audience alongside Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff during a stop on their campaign bus tour in Rochester, Pennsylvania (Image credit: Getty Images)

“She’s the Vice President of the United States, first woman to ever hold this role, and I’m her husband. So, how can I be a better husband?” he said at the time. “How can I help her get through her day so she can do her job, which is 24/7, 365? A lot of what she does is public, but a lot of what she does is also very hard work behind the scenes."

The internet was quick to comment on such high-profile men openly and proudly supporting their partners—the antidote to prevailing toxic masculinity.

"I can only dream of having a supportive partner the way Barack and Kamala have Michelle and Doug," one viewer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The video introducing Doug Emhoff is significant in that he is introduced simply as the loving partner and husband, who stepped back from his career to support his wife as VPOTUS and now as candidate for POTUS," another commented. "That is in and of itself historic."

"Tonight’s DNC lineup has big 'wife guy' energy, in the best way possible," one person posted. "Democrats are out here reminding people that TRUE masculinity is being able to publicly acknowledge when your wife is more badass than you."

"Very much enjoying DNC Wife Guy night," another quipped.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And of course, there was Democratic nominee for vice president Tim Walz, who has arguably defied stereotypical assumptions of what it means to be a white, midwestern male.

From his children doing "bunny ears" behind him while he gives an interview, to his moving speeches about his wife undergoing fertility treatments, Walz has presented himself as both a devoted husband and father during the DNC, on the campaign trail, and beyond.

"Tim Walz is a good vp because he is just a Wife Guy with a different title," one X user commented.

"He has the passion of a supportive grandfather," one person wrote on X of Walz and his "vibe."



While women have certainly taken center stage during this year's DNC, it's the men behind and beside them that are also giving a masterclass on what it means to be a supportive husband, spouse and partner.