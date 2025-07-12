Kate Middleton Matches Her Self-Portrait Dress to an Anya Hindmarch Tote at Wimbledon

Royal fans have eagerly been awaiting Princess Kate's arrival at Wimbledon 2025. Kate Middleton's Wimbledon fashion is legendary, with many of her outfit choices sending important messages. On July 12, the Princess of Wales arrived for the women's singles tennis match between Poland's Iga Świątek and America's Amanda Anisimova. As usual, her sleek outfit didn't disappoint.

For her appearance at Wimbledon 2025, Princess Kate wore a white dress by Self-Portrait, a brand she's extremely fond of. She accessorized the dress with an Anya Hindmarch tote bag and her beloved Gianvito Rossi suede pumps. Duchess Meghan is also a fan of the footwear designer, so the royally-approved heels are regularly worn at royal engagements.

For jewelry, Kate wore a gold Halcyon Days bracelet and Cartier earrings.

The Princess of Wales wore a very similar outfit to the tennis tournament in 2023, instead opting for a pale lime green dress with an almost identical silhouette by the brand.

Kate Middleton wearing a green Self-Portrait dress at Wimbledon 2023

Kate Middleton wearing a green Self-Portrait dress at Wimbledon 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Princess Kate's appearance at the famed tennis tournament came amidst her chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis. Fans were delighted to witness Kate's return to the sporting event, where she wore a bespoke purple Safiyaa dress.

"Kate has a history of choosing clever, whimsical themes for her Wimbledon looks, and this was a new one," The Daily Telegraph's fashion director, Bethan Holt, previously told People. "Wearing purple underlines how important that role is to her and why she chose this event to make her second public appearance of the year."

Kate Middleton wearing a purple dress laughing at Wimbledon

Princess Kate wearing Safiyaa at Wimbledon in 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holt said of Kate's appearance at Wimbledon in 2024, "I think she looked glowing and radiant, and it was lovely to see her looking so relaxed."

The fashion director continued, "I'm sure lots of people will have seen how happy she looked and taken reassurance from that. She really is a kind of beacon of hope for many, but that also comes with a lot of pressure. On the flip side, she has a whole team of people helping her, and most people don't have the resources she has, but I do think just her presence can really lift people's mood."

