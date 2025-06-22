Why Michelle Obama Is "So Glad" She Didn't Have a Son With Husband Barack Obama

Since leaving the White House, Michelle Obama has been pretty candid about her life and open about her marriage to Barack Obama. Following the former president's revelation that he'd been "trying to dig" himself out of a "deep deficit" in his marriage, Michelle has shared the reason why she's "so glad" she doesn't have any sons with her husband.

During the June 18 episode of her podcast, "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," the former First Lady shared why she was grateful to have two daughters with Barack. "I'm so glad I didn't have a boy," Michelle explained (via Us Weekly). "He would have been a Barack Obama [the Third]. Oh, no. I would have felt for him."

Robinson, who is Michelle's brother and co-host, responded by telling her she could "just borrow [his] boys," her nephews, whenever she wanted to.

"I'm so glad I didn't have a boy," Michelle Obama explained. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle and Barack have raised two daughters—Malia Ann Obama, who was born in 1998, and Natasha [known as Sasha] Obama, who was born in 2001.

Back in March, Michelle appeared on Kylie Kelce's " Not Gonna Lie" podcast , and revealed why she decided to "stop" at two children. "You're doing it a fourth time," Michelle told Kelce (via Us Weekly). "I just had to stop." She continued, "I was like, 'I think I've been lucky with these two.'"

Initially, Michelle's husband didn't agree with her decision to stop at two children. "Barack was like, 'We should have a third,' and I was like, 'Dude,'" Michelle shared.

Michelle Obama has been candid about her marriage to Barack. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Becoming author also appreciated her two daughters, who were both "good sleepers." "I'm thinking, 'We're gonna get a crazy one,'" she told Kelce. "It's just the roll of the dice."