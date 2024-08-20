Kamala Harris' Democratic National Convention Outfit Is So Much More Than Just a Tan Suit
Her look packs symbolism and a callback to President Obama.
One thing Vice President Kamala Harris is going to do is send a message with her outfit. For day one of the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC), the presidential candidate stepped on stage wearing a single-breasted power suit designed by Chloé. Though simplistic in design, her outfit was packed with symbolism—and just a little bit of trolling.
The pantsuit itself has become a symbol of women's empowerment, throughout the years—this style, specifically, was even created by a female designer, Chloé Creative Director Chemena Kamali.
Harris took that sentiment one step further, styling her co-ord with with a pussy bow blouse. As the name implies, the hyper-feminine style is closely associated with girlhood, something rarely embraced by the political set. As an outspoken advocate for women's rights and bodily autonomy, it's a choice that speaks to her convictions.
Her jewelry, too, is significant. Harris typically wears pearls at campaign rallies as a tribute to her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA). The Vice President attended Howard University as an undergrad and has continually shown her support for the historically Black university.
In addition to the powerful sentiments behind the look, the fashion choice is also something of a political callback and jab at her opponents across the aisle. Back in 2015, President Barack Obama was famously criticized by Republicans for wearing khaki suits to press conferences, most notably during a 2014 press conference on Middle Eastern affairs. The choice turned an entire political party into armchair fashion experts and set a precedence of absurdity for so-called political scandals.
For the faux outrage crowd, Harris's tan Chloé suit will likely provide at least a week of political fodder because if we've learned anything from Barack Obama's presidency, it's that there's no political molehill that can't be made into a mountain.
But theatrics and mud-slinging aside, the Vice President's pantsuit begins her 2024 presidential campaign on a powerful and historic note.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
