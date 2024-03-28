Someone Just Bought the Infamous Door from ‘Titanic’ for a Mind-Numbing Amount of Money

One of the most well-known and oft-discussed props in film history has sold at auction for a mind-bogglingly high sum: the door that Kate Winslet’s character Rose used to ultimately save her life after the sinking of the Titanic in the film of the same name has fetched $718,750 at auction, Deadline reports.

Someone now owns this door to the tune of $718,750. (Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

Could Jack have fit on the door, too? The debate continues, and maybe the new owner will test it out for themselves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The door from director James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic was the top-selling item at “The Treasures from Planet Hollywood” auction, which ended earlier this week. Heritage Auctions reported that the Titanic door came in ahead of such items as Indiana Jones’ iconic bullwhip from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which sold for a still-staggering $525,000. Other items in the auction included a dress worn onscreen by Marilyn Monroe, Jack Nicholson’s ax from the “Hereeeeee’s Johnny” scene in The Shining, and an original Stormtrooper blaster from 1977’s Star Wars.

Jack and Rose, also known as Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, attempting to escape from the Titanic as it sinks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater (Image credit: Getty Images)

DiCaprio as Jack Dawson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several other pieces from Titanic were also part of the auction, Deadline reports, including the ship’s helm wheel and Rose’s white, pink, and lavender chiffon dress.

One of the most famous scenes from the blockbuster 1997 film. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winslet, Cameron, and DiCaprio at the 1998 Golden Globes (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the door—the door. Deadline writes that it “has been the subject of much fan controversy, with arguments blazing that Rose could have made room for Jack [played by Leonardo DiCaprio] and saved them both.” (Spoiler alert: Jack perished in the freezing waters.) Cameron actually went so far as to make a documentary that addressed the argument, concluding that it’s likely—though not guaranteed—that both Rose and Jack could have fit on it.