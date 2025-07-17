Alexandra Daddario "Needed a Change," So Obviously, She Cut Her Hair Into a Bob

All summer long, we've seen countless celebrities line up to debut their takes on what's turning out to be the most popular haircut of the year, the bob. Last month, Sofia Richie made headlines when she decided to chop off her damaged tresses and wear her hair in a French bob, and now Alexandra Daddario has become the most recent star to get the cut.

The White Lotus actress shared a carousel of photos and videos via Instagram earlier this week that showed the before and after process of her getting her hair cut into a French bob. She even included a time lapse video that shows her hairstylist creating the style from start to finish. Per the caption, Daddario got the cut because she "needed a change."

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) A photo posted by on

The French bob is slightly different from a traditional bob in that it's cut just above the jawline and worn with a fringe. A bob at any length is the perfect type of cut for the summer, not just because they offer a solution to staying cool in the heat, but also they're pretty low maintenance.

If Daddario's haircut has finally convinced you to make the chop, read ahead for some products that might come in handy for you when styling your bob.