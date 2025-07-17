During Paris Men's Fashion Week, fashion enthusiasts got a taste of Dior by Jonathan Anderson at the new creative director's first show. His initial menswear line reimagined iconic Dior designs, like the Bar jacket and the Book Tote, but his womenswear approach is still largely kept under wraps.

Though Anderson's debut womenswear show isn't until October, the creative has been slowly introducing the industry to his version of the storied Dior woman. At his menswear soirée, he dressed Rihanna in head-to-toe Dior. Then on July 13, Anderson teamed up with Blackpink's Jisoo to tease another angle of his artistry: onstage costumes.

On night two of Blackpink's Deadline Tour's L.A. stop, Jisoo took center stage in a custom skirt set, complete with a cropped bra top and a pleated mini skirt made entirely of silk. The pale pink duo took Anderson and his team over 100 hours to create, as they folded each ripple by hand. One section of the pleated skirt remained flat, a clear representation of Anderson's off-kilter viewpoint toward classic silhouettes. BTS photos revealed a pannier hoop skirt atop one hip, while the other was left petticoat-less.

Jisoo posed backstage in a custom skirt set from Dior by Jonathan Anderson. (Image credit: Dior)

Dior folded the pleats on Jisoo's skirt by hand. (Image credit: Sophie Carre, Courtesy of Dior)

The spaghetti-strap top appeared surprisingly coquette-ish, as a voluminous bow topped the monochrome satin. However, Anderson tilted the ribbon ever-so slightly, similar to how he layered suit ties over popped collars in the Men's Spring 2026 line.

In the accessory department, Jisoo grunge-ified her girly set with $2,200 knee-high boots, also from the French atelier. They were patent leather and block-heeled to complement the 30-year-old's on-stage choreography.

A closer look at Jisoo's matching crop top. (Image credit: Sophie Carre, Courtesy of Dior)

On-stage, Jisoo looked pretty in pink Dior. (Image credit: Dior)

Longtime Blackpink fans know Jisoo became Dior's global ambassador for both fashion and beauty in March 2021. Since then, she's been known as "Human Dior," because she wears the label so often. Her relationship with Dior is staying strong through Anderson's era—underneath her latest Instagram post Jisoo wrote, "Can’t wait to wear more looks."

Jisoo was never one to miss a Dior soirée during former creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's tenure. She's attended every runway show since September 2021, while starring in fashion and beauty campaigns alike.

Most recently, Jisoo secured a front-row seat to the Dior Fall/Winter 2025 presentation. Pre-show, she waved to her devoted fans in a corseted white blouse, a lacy black skirt, and lace-up boots. Jisoo owns the D-Journey, the D-Motion, and the D-Vibe bags (to name a few), but this time she carried a rare Lady Dior model.

At the Fall 2025 show, Jisoo was all smiles in head-to-toe Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All this to say? Jisoo is a Dior devotee for life—no matter who's in charge. She likely already RSVP'ed to Anderson's debut womenswear show in October.