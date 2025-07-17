Hailey Bieber's Under-$80 New Balance Sneakers Are the Most Impressive Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Score

Before embarking on my first hot girl walk of the summer, I stocked my closet with Hailey Bieber's favorite athleisure. I'm the proud owner of Set Active leggings and Alo Yoga bras aplenty, but it's her New Balance 530 Sneakers that elevated my strolls—both on the style and fitness fronts.

Now, I wear Bieber's chunky dad-ish sneakers constantly, whether I'm getting my steps in or not. I might just add a second pair to my collection: While hovering over the "Add to Cart" button on another color, the 530s popped up on Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. From now until August 3 (if they don't sell out first), the 2000s-inspired trainers are available for $79.99—that's 20 percent off the usual $100. Bieber's "White/Natural Indigo" shade is still full price, but the "Angora/Dusk Shower" and "Sea Salt/Ice Wine" options are marked down.

Nordstrom's clearance colors are just as '90s-coded as Bieber's—if not more. The mesh uppers and heightened soles are off-white, while the iconic "N" side-walls are either baby blue or mauve, respectively.

If you keep tabs on Bieber's street style, you know the New Balancces are a relatively new addition to her closet. The Rhode founder first publicly sported them on June 18, while en route to Alo Yoga. It's unclear if she planned to shop or sweat (or both), but either way, her off-duty outfit inspo was ripe for the taking.

Bieber curated her athleisure around the sneakers, choosing gray leggings and a white graphic T-shirt to match. Then, she turned a $1,340 Toteme tote into a makeshift gym bag. As any luxe leather piece should, it transitioned smoothly from day to night (or, from working out to going out). A few days later, she paired the same belted bag with an anti-summer trench coat and her trusty $520 flip-flops, also from Toteme.

In June, Hailey Bieber wore my beloved New Balance 530 sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

BTW, Nordstrom experts suggest shopping the 530s a half-size smaller. However, the Bieber effect ensures these trainers won't be around for long (especially once the Beliebers catch our drift). Don't worry though: Marie Claire's shoe deals roundup boasts the best alternatives.

Shop On-Sale Sneakers Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors