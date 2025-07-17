Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary With a Beachy, Makeup-Free Photo
Beatrice's husband shared a sweet tribute on Instagram.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi were originally scheduled to marry in royal style in May 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changed their plans. Instead of a ceremony at St. James's Palace and reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, the couple held a secret, socially distanced wedding on July 17, 2020. On Thursday, Mapelli Mozzi shared a sweet photo of himself and his wife on the beach to celebrate five years of marriage.
"Happy 5th Anniversary to my incredible partner, the most beautiful and amazing wife," he captioned the pic. "I cherish every moment we’ve spent together and am deeply grateful for our journey. Here’s to countless more years filled with laughter and tons of love! 📸 Photo from Scotland 🏴."
In the photo, Beatrice and Edo are both dressed in casual green outfits, with the makeup-free princess wearing an oversized shacket and denim joggers with green sneakers. Mapelli Mozzi—who runs interior design and property development firm Banda—went barefoot on the beach, rolling his jeans up and adding a green flat cap to his look.
A photo posted by on
The couple held a scaled-back wedding in the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, where Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson live. Aside from Beatrice's parents, the guests included Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and the bride's sister, Princess Eugenie.
Princess Beatrice paid a special tribute to her grandmother with her wedding attire, wearing an altered version of the dress Queen Elizabeth wore to the premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in 1962. She also wore one of the late Queen's famous tiaras, the Queen Mary Diamond Fringe Tiara—the same sparkling headpiece Queen Elizabeth wore for her own wedding.
Beatrice and Edo share two daughters together—Sienna, 3, and Athena, who was born in January 2025—and Edo has a 9-year-old son, Christopher Woolf "Wolfie" Mapelli Mozzi, from a previous relationship.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.