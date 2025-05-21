Elle Fanning Wears Kendall Jenner's $29,800 Cartier Watch at the Cannes Film Festival
Turns out, it pairs beautifully with a Coach Tabby bag.
Hollywood's most elite stars are seemingly competing to see who can procure the most elite Cartier watch. Kendall Jenner's $55,000 custom Crash is currently in the lead, closely followed by Kylie Jenner's $54,000 Panthère de Cartier, Taylor Swift's $32,200 diamond-encrusted style, and, as of today, Elle Fanning's $29,800 Baignoire.
On May 21, the A Complete Unknown star stepped out for yet another event at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. She served her second look of the day, augmenting her initial baby pink Chanel mini with another pastel confection. Living up to her Global Ambassador title, Fanning wore a sleeveless Coach dress made of silk chiffon.
The custom number is a bluebell recreation of the pale pink shift dress see at Coach's Fall 2025 fashion show last February. Hers featured a longer hemline and a dusty, robin's egg hue that matched her bow-topped kitten heels and Tabby 20 bag perfectly.
Fanning's handbag is certainly worthy of a double-take—but her diamond-encrusted wrist candy will likely make you gasp. She threw her own timepiece into the metaphorical ring, debuting a pavé Cartier Baignoire Watch. It had an oval watch face inlaid with shimmering mother-of-pearl and a glossy, patent leather band, which added a lone contrast of black to her color-coordinated ensemble.
While the Panthère de Cartier beats out Fanning's Baignoire in terms of popularity, the watch style is something of an "IYKYK status symbol in the fashion world," says Marie Claire editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike. Kendall Jenner has a gold iteration of her own (in addition to her Crash). Fanning's doesn't quite reach Jenner-levels of extravagance, but the luxury item still rings in at $29,800.
Kendall Jenner, your move.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
