Hollywood's most elite stars are seemingly competing to see who can procure the most elite Cartier watch. Kendall Jenner's $55,000 custom Crash is currently in the lead, closely followed by Kylie Jenner's $54,000 Panthère de Cartier, Taylor Swift's $32,200 diamond-encrusted style, and, as of today, Elle Fanning's $29,800 Baignoire.

On May 21, the A Complete Unknown star stepped out for yet another event at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. She served her second look of the day, augmenting her initial baby pink Chanel mini with another pastel confection. Living up to her Global Ambassador title, Fanning wore a sleeveless Coach dress made of silk chiffon.

The custom number is a bluebell recreation of the pale pink shift dress see at Coach's Fall 2025 fashion show last February. Hers featured a longer hemline and a dusty, robin's egg hue that matched her bow-topped kitten heels and Tabby 20 bag perfectly.

Elle Fanning wore a custom Coach dress and Cartier watch in Cannes. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fanning's handbag is certainly worthy of a double-take—but her diamond-encrusted wrist candy will likely make you gasp. She threw her own timepiece into the metaphorical ring, debuting a pavé Cartier Baignoire Watch. It had an oval watch face inlaid with shimmering mother-of-pearl and a glossy, patent leather band, which added a lone contrast of black to her color-coordinated ensemble.

Fanning wore a ruffled Chanel dress earlier that day, with the same pavé watch. (Image credit: Backgrid)

While the Panthère de Cartier beats out Fanning's Baignoire in terms of popularity, the watch style is something of an "IYKYK status symbol in the fashion world," says Marie Claire editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike. Kendall Jenner has a gold iteration of her own (in addition to her Crash). Fanning's doesn't quite reach Jenner-levels of extravagance, but the luxury item still rings in at $29,800.

Kendall Jenner, your move.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors