Eva Mendes Explains Why She and Ryan Gosling Don’t Do Red Carpets Together

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling remain one of the most private amongst private celebrity couples—including not posing together on red carpets. Mendes recently took to her Instagram to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of her and Gosling’s film The Place Beyond the Pines, writing “Magic is Real. We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera. Gracias to the increíble director Derek Cianfrance 🖤”

But it was Mendes’ reply to a commenter that got also got our attention—per Entertainment Tonight , the commenter “expressed that they hoped Gosling’s highly anticipated film, Barbie, would have an awards season run so that fans could see Mendes and Gosling out promoting the film together,” the outlet reports.

“What a cool comment, thank you,” Mendes replied. “But we don’t do those things together. Like these photos I’ve been posting, Im [sic] only comfortable posting because it’s already out there.♥️”

But Mendes quickly corrected herself, remembering that she had posed with Gosling on the red carpet for The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012, adding “Oh wait -for those who may catch me in a ‘lie’ – we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film.” (We found a photo from that red carpet, above.)

Per Access , another fan commented and asked why she and Gosling don’t feel comfortable doing red carpets together. Mendes’ reply? “By ‘not comfortable,’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though…” she wrote in part.

The couple share daughters Esmeralda and Amada, and, though neither Mendes nor Gosling have ever officially confirmed the status of their relationship, Mendes did shock fans in November of last year by referring to Gosling as her “husband” during an interview with Australia’s Today. Not long before that interview, she had sparked marriage rumors with a new tattoo that read “de Gosling,” which fans took to mean “of Gosling”—with some believing the ink meant that they had gotten married.