Perhaps it's mere coincidence or perhaps they've gotten wind of the so-called "Met Gala curse," but this year's red carpet was surprisingly couple-free. Kylie Jenner was Timothée Chalamet-less and Hailey Bieber was without her husband Justin. Even Met Gala royalty, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, walked the red carpet at different times, despite announcing their third pregnancy that same evening.

Thankfully for those craving a good couples' dressing moment, Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega have selflessly offered their friendship as a stand-in. After walking the red carpet solo (in a no-pants look and ruler gown, respectively), the pair arrived at the 2025 Met Gala after-party dressed like the ultimate power duo.

Coordinated to perfection, they each wore takes on the classic black suit—a play on the Costume Institute's exhibit theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Ortega sported a blazer-style onesie from Balmain (not unlike the leopard Marc Jacobs style Doja Cat wore that night), while Carpenter was outfitted in a smattering of professional separates.

The pop star paired wide-leg trousers, with a button-down and matching neck tie. Combined, their respective looks would create one full tuxedo.

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega take a stab at couples' dressing for the Met Gala after-party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Naturally, each added their own signature flare to the regulation workwear. Ortega, for instance, sported Wednesday Addams-inspired waves and witchy pumps. The "Espresso" singer, on the other hand, went for high-glamour, in a floor-length, canary yellow Louis Vuitton fur coat (complete with monogram logos throughout) and her usual platform pumps.

Like Ortega, Carpenter also went for a cheeky Met Gala look—only she wore hers on the red carpet. Earlier that evening, she debuted an espresso-colored co-ord, also from Louis Vuitton. The pinstripe set featured a tuxedo jacket and matching hot pants, which connected to long, trailing coat tails.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala, celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" in a pantsless tuxedo look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't know about you, but they're certainly my best-dressed couple of the night.

