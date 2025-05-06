Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega Give a Lesson in Platonic Couples Dressing at the 2025 Met Gala After-Party
Combined, their respective looks would create one full tuxedo.
Perhaps it's mere coincidence or perhaps they've gotten wind of the so-called "Met Gala curse," but this year's red carpet was surprisingly couple-free. Kylie Jenner was Timothée Chalamet-less and Hailey Bieber was without her husband Justin. Even Met Gala royalty, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, walked the red carpet at different times, despite announcing their third pregnancy that same evening.
Thankfully for those craving a good couples' dressing moment, Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega have selflessly offered their friendship as a stand-in. After walking the red carpet solo (in a no-pants look and ruler gown, respectively), the pair arrived at the 2025 Met Gala after-party dressed like the ultimate power duo.
Coordinated to perfection, they each wore takes on the classic black suit—a play on the Costume Institute's exhibit theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Ortega sported a blazer-style onesie from Balmain (not unlike the leopard Marc Jacobs style Doja Cat wore that night), while Carpenter was outfitted in a smattering of professional separates.
The pop star paired wide-leg trousers, with a button-down and matching neck tie. Combined, their respective looks would create one full tuxedo.
Naturally, each added their own signature flare to the regulation workwear. Ortega, for instance, sported Wednesday Addams-inspired waves and witchy pumps. The "Espresso" singer, on the other hand, went for high-glamour, in a floor-length, canary yellow Louis Vuitton fur coat (complete with monogram logos throughout) and her usual platform pumps.
Like Ortega, Carpenter also went for a cheeky Met Gala look—only she wore hers on the red carpet. Earlier that evening, she debuted an espresso-colored co-ord, also from Louis Vuitton. The pinstripe set featured a tuxedo jacket and matching hot pants, which connected to long, trailing coat tails.
I don't know about you, but they're certainly my best-dressed couple of the night.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
"Practical" Princess Charlotte Is the Opposite of Cheeky Prince Louis
"She is quite a strong character."
-
Whitney Peak's Chanel Met Gala Outfit Took 385 Hours to Create
It's all in tribute to the women who inspire her.
-
The Theme of Hailey Bieber's Met Gala Looks? Micro-Mini
She can't resist a barely-there hemline.
-
Hailey Bieber's After-Party Corset Dress Continues Her Micro-Mini Met Gala Theme
She can't resist a barely-there hemline.
-
Zendaya Pulls Off a 2025 Met Gala After-Party Vibe Shift in an Archival Sequin Gown and Feathered Jacket
Her archival gown comes from a beloved designer.
-
Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump at the 2025 Met Gala After-Party in a Crop Top and Lace Durag
Rihanna Maternity Style, Season 3, has officially begun.
-
Cardi B Matches Her Eye Color to Her Emerald Green Tapestry Suit at the 2025 Met Gala
I applaud this level of dedication.
-
Kylie Jenner's 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet Sheer Bustier Dress Goes Full Burlesque
Kylie has officially arrived.
-
Doja Cat's 2025 Met Gala Look Continues Her Leopard Print Kick With a Spotted Cone Bra
Classic Doja, by way of Marc Jacobs.
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Wears an Updated Version of Her First-Ever Met Gala Look on the 2025 Red Carpet
Met Gala royalty in the making.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Is the 2025 Met Gala's Greatest Show Woman in a Pantsless Louis Vuitton Suit
That's that her espresso.