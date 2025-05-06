Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega Give a Lesson in Platonic Couples Dressing at the 2025 Met Gala After-Party

Combined, their respective looks would create one full tuxedo.

Perhaps it's mere coincidence or perhaps they've gotten wind of the so-called "Met Gala curse," but this year's red carpet was surprisingly couple-free. Kylie Jenner was Timothée Chalamet-less and Hailey Bieber was without her husband Justin. Even Met Gala royalty, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, walked the red carpet at different times, despite announcing their third pregnancy that same evening.

Thankfully for those craving a good couples' dressing moment, Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega have selflessly offered their friendship as a stand-in. After walking the red carpet solo (in a no-pants look and ruler gown, respectively), the pair arrived at the 2025 Met Gala after-party dressed like the ultimate power duo.

Coordinated to perfection, they each wore takes on the classic black suit—a play on the Costume Institute's exhibit theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Ortega sported a blazer-style onesie from Balmain (not unlike the leopard Marc Jacobs style Doja Cat wore that night), while Carpenter was outfitted in a smattering of professional separates.

The pop star paired wide-leg trousers, with a button-down and matching neck tie. Combined, their respective looks would create one full tuxedo.

Naturally, each added their own signature flare to the regulation workwear. Ortega, for instance, sported Wednesday Addams-inspired waves and witchy pumps. The "Espresso" singer, on the other hand, went for high-glamour, in a floor-length, canary yellow Louis Vuitton fur coat (complete with monogram logos throughout) and her usual platform pumps.

Like Ortega, Carpenter also went for a cheeky Met Gala look—only she wore hers on the red carpet. Earlier that evening, she debuted an espresso-colored co-ord, also from Louis Vuitton. The pinstripe set featured a tuxedo jacket and matching hot pants, which connected to long, trailing coat tails.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala, celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" in a pantsless tuxedo look.

I don't know about you, but they're certainly my best-dressed couple of the night.

