George Clooney Says He and Amal Still Have Never Had an Argument
They've been married 10 years and counting.
They've been married for over 10 years, but, apparently, George and Amal Clooney never fight. And not like they used to get into arguments sometimes and now they don't. According to George, they have never fought. I'm personally not counting out the possibility that this is one of George's pranks, but the guy insists it's true.
On April 21, George appeared on CBS Mornings where he was interviewed by Gayle King.
"I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument," George told the journalist of himself and his wife. At that time, his comments got a lot of coverage. "We still haven’t." He added, "We’re trying to find something to fight about."
The Wolfs star went on to praise Amal and acknowledge how grateful he is for their relationship.
"I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman," he said. "And I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So, it’s great."
The previous interview George referred to took place in September 2022.
“It does start with love," George said at the time. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it ... It’s just been easy. Easy. Like, the easiest thing in our lives by far. We’ve never had an argument."
Amal told CBS Mornings that their lack of marital arguments is "madness to some of our friends." Her take on solid relationships? "I would say it’s 99 percent luck just to meet the right person," she said. "I think the one thing that I think we would take credit for, in a way, is to not be cynical, just be open. And I was surprised that you were not cynical or guarded at all, and things just moved really quickly.”
Amal and George got engaged after dating for less than a year and their September 2024 wedding was only a few months later. The couple welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017.
So, they didn't fight while raising baby twins (!!), and apparently, they didn't find during Covid-19 lockdown, either.
"We haven’t ever had an argument," the Oscar-winner told People in December 2020. "You know, everybody’s been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends’ relationships have been tested. For us, it’s been really easy."
Okay, at this point, we'll just need updates on this subject every couple of years. Gayle, stay on Earth. We need your attention on Amal and George's argument status.
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
