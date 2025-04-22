Celebrity couples' style exists on a spectrum. On one end, there are pairs who steadfastly refuse to follow the same dress code (like Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber). On the other, there are pairs who match from head to toe (like Zendaya and Tom Holland). Of the couples in the middle, I'm most interested in Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson—new parents who've used recent outings to wear coordinating trendy sneakers in their own ways.

The duo touched down in New York City on April 20 after Pattinson had (presumably) wrapped filming The Odyssey with Zendaya in Italy. They took an afternoon stroll with two interpretations of 2025's reigning slim sneakers trend as their foundation. Suki Waterhouse's were the black and white Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s, a striped pair found in closets from Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner to Emma Watson and Bella Hadid. Pattinson, meanwhile, chose a pair of navy blue and white sneakers with a similarly low-to-the-ground sole—and no sign of a discernible logo from the photos.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson chose slimmed-down sneakers for a recent walk in New York City. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The duo's outfits were similarly nonchalant from there—without full-on matching. Waterhouse layered an Isabel Marant shacket over a Madewell ribbed tank top and Levi's jeans, topped with a Dior handbag and Ray-Ban sunglasses. Pattinson went navy-on-navy in a polo top and cargo pants, topped by a green puffer jacket and trucker hat.

Back in Los Angeles, the new parents often take the same styling tactic. They'll both wear Adidas Sambas or an adjacent, sport-inspired shoe, then match each other's energy in relaxed, oversize layers. It's cohesive, but not trying too hard—the playbook for celebrity couples' style that anyone can channel.

The pair takes a low-key approach to coordinating their outfits. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A shared affinity for the same trendy footwear the basis of several other celebrity style relationships. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky copy and paste Puma sneakers for their dates at Giorgio Baldi. Bella Hadid took up wearing cowboy boots on every possible occasion when she began dating rodeo star Adan Banuelos.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson haven't gone so far as to photocopy one another's favorite shoes, but their method is the most approachable: agreeing on a trend, but giving each other space to wear it their own way. The slim sneaker trend is so vast—from the Adidas Tokyo to the Louis Vuitton sneakerina—they'll have infinite ways to keep complementing one another in the shoe department.

