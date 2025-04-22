Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Kick-Start a Hers-and-His Slim Sneakers Trend
They're hardly the first It-couple to coordinate their footwear.
Celebrity couples' style exists on a spectrum. On one end, there are pairs who steadfastly refuse to follow the same dress code (like Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber). On the other, there are pairs who match from head to toe (like Zendaya and Tom Holland). Of the couples in the middle, I'm most interested in Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson—new parents who've used recent outings to wear coordinating trendy sneakers in their own ways.
The duo touched down in New York City on April 20 after Pattinson had (presumably) wrapped filming The Odyssey with Zendaya in Italy. They took an afternoon stroll with two interpretations of 2025's reigning slim sneakers trend as their foundation. Suki Waterhouse's were the black and white Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s, a striped pair found in closets from Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner to Emma Watson and Bella Hadid. Pattinson, meanwhile, chose a pair of navy blue and white sneakers with a similarly low-to-the-ground sole—and no sign of a discernible logo from the photos.
The duo's outfits were similarly nonchalant from there—without full-on matching. Waterhouse layered an Isabel Marant shacket over a Madewell ribbed tank top and Levi's jeans, topped with a Dior handbag and Ray-Ban sunglasses. Pattinson went navy-on-navy in a polo top and cargo pants, topped by a green puffer jacket and trucker hat.
Back in Los Angeles, the new parents often take the same styling tactic. They'll both wear Adidas Sambas or an adjacent, sport-inspired shoe, then match each other's energy in relaxed, oversize layers. It's cohesive, but not trying too hard—the playbook for celebrity couples' style that anyone can channel.
A shared affinity for the same trendy footwear the basis of several other celebrity style relationships. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky copy and paste Puma sneakers for their dates at Giorgio Baldi. Bella Hadid took up wearing cowboy boots on every possible occasion when she began dating rodeo star Adan Banuelos.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson haven't gone so far as to photocopy one another's favorite shoes, but their method is the most approachable: agreeing on a trend, but giving each other space to wear it their own way. The slim sneaker trend is so vast—from the Adidas Tokyo to the Louis Vuitton sneakerina—they'll have infinite ways to keep complementing one another in the shoe department.
Shop Suki Waterhouse's Trendy Sneakers
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
