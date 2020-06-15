Chrissy Teigen's Most Iconic Fashion Moments
Keep scrolling to add them to your own wardrobe.
Whether she's running around town with John, Luna, and Miles or sharing her cooking tips on The Today Show, Chrissy Teigen is always dressed to impress. Ahead, 20 of her best outfits to date.
October 13, 2018
Chrissy Teigen hung out with her mom in New York City while wearing a Monse skirt and Stuart Weitzman heels.
October 23, 2018
Chrissy is spotted in NYC wearing a Proenza Schouler animal stripe mini skirt and a Balenciaga crossbody bag.
November 13, 2018
Chrissy popped up in SoHo wearing a pair of dark L'Agence jeans and accessorized with a Givenchy bag.
February 19, 2020
The model and TV personality wore a feathery blue Valentino dress with Alevi Milano heels.
June 24, 2019
Chrissy and daughter Luna were spotted in NYC. The model wore a 16Arlington dress and a pair of Alevi Milano heels.
May 13, 2019
Chrissy out-and-about in NYC while wearing Schutz snakeskin leather boots and Jennifer Zeuner earrings.
June 26, 2019
Chrissy at the premiere of Bring the Funny while wearing a red dress and color-coordinating red Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
September 10, 2019
Chrissy wore a Shona Joy button-down jumpsuit and Jimmy Choo heels at a Shake Shack appearance in Los Angeles.
September 16, 2019
Chrissy attended the premiere of Between Two Ferns: The Movie in an oversized white Jacquemus blazer, an embellished mini dress, and Jimmy Choo silver heels.
November 21, 2019
Chrissy dominated the streets of NYC in a brown Chloé jacket, which she paired with a Saint Laurent bag and brown boots.
November 22, 2019
Chrissy sported a Jacquemus trench coat, accessorized with a Saint Laurent crossbody bag and boots from the fashion house.
November 23, 2019
Chrissy takes a stroll around town in a luxe Loewe jacket, Paris Texas boots, Givenchy sunglasses, and one of her Saint Laurent bags.
February 11, 2020
Chrissy snapped a photo in her kitchen while wearing a Gauge 81 blazer, Alevi Milano sandals, and a pair of Quay Australia sunnies before heading out to the Quay x Chrissy launch party in Hollywood.
February 19, 2020
Chrissy headed to the Today show while wearing a Zuhair Murad dress and Aquazzura heels.
February 20, 2020
Luna hid behind Chrissy who wore a pair of Frame jeans, Saint Laurent boots (shop similar), and a yellow Hermés Birkin bag (shop similar).
February 24, 2019
Chrissy attended The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a Marchesa dress.
March 7, 2020
Chrissy's all-black ensemble is broken up with the addition of a cool distressed denim jacket (shop similar).
March 8, 2020
Chrissy headed to the Los Angeles Lakers game in a Mara Hoffman jacket (shop similar), Balenciaga leggings, and a Balenciaga hourglass bag.
June 23, 2019
Chrissy wore a purple one-shoulder ruffle Solace London dress while holding hands with her daughter Luna.
September 19, 2019
Chrissy attended the Impossible Foods Grocery event in a casual-cool ensemble of a white tee, jeans, and a Cinq à Sept trench (shop similar).
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
