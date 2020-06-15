Chrissy Teigen's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

Keep scrolling to add them to your own wardrobe.

celebrity sightings in new york december 01, 2014
Sara Holzman
By
published

Whether she's running around town with John, Luna, and Miles or sharing her cooking tips on The Today Show, Chrissy Teigen is always dressed to impress. Ahead, 20 of her best outfits to date.

1/20
October 13, 2018

Chrissy Teigen hung out with her mom in New York City while wearing a Monse skirt and Stuart Weitzman heels.

2/20
October 23, 2018

Chrissy is spotted in NYC wearing a Proenza Schouler animal stripe mini skirt and a Balenciaga crossbody bag.

3/20
November 13, 2018

Chrissy popped up in SoHo wearing a pair of dark L'Agence jeans and accessorized with a Givenchy bag.

7/20
June 26, 2019

Chrissy at the premiere of Bring the Funny while wearing a red dress and color-coordinating red Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

8/20
September 10, 2019

Chrissy wore a Shona Joy button-down jumpsuit and Jimmy Choo heels at a Shake Shack appearance in Los Angeles.

9/20
September 16, 2019

Chrissy attended the premiere of Between Two Ferns: The Movie in an oversized white Jacquemus blazer, an embellished mini dress, and Jimmy Choo silver heels.

15/20
February 20, 2020

Luna hid behind Chrissy who wore a pair of Frame jeans, Saint Laurent boots (shop similar), and a yellow Hermés Birkin bag (shop similar).

16/20
February 24, 2019

Chrissy attended The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a Marchesa dress.

17/20
March 7, 2020

Chrissy's all-black ensemble is broken up with the addition of a cool distressed denim jacket (shop similar).

19/20
June 23, 2019

Chrissy wore a purple one-shoulder ruffle Solace London dress while holding hands with her daughter Luna.

20/20
September 19, 2019

Chrissy attended the Impossible Foods Grocery event in a casual-cool ensemble of a white tee, jeans, and a Cinq à Sept trench (shop similar).

Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

