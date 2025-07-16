Welcome to Marie Claire’s Global Glow Guide , your one-stop-shop to the best beauty destinations around the world. Whether you need to find a bouncy blowout while traveling abroad or the best facial to rehab post-flight skin, we’ve got you covered.

Paris as a city is synonymous with beauty. There’s the Musée Rodin and its breathtaking outdoor sculpture garden, the sweeping city views from the hills of Parc des Buttes-Chaumont, and of course, the must- see sights on every first-time visitors list: the iconic Louvre Museum, the enchanting Jardin du Luxembourg, and the recently-restored Cathédrale Notre Dame de Paris. But it’s not just the landmarks and architecture that define Paris’s beauty—it’s the people, too.

Frenchwomen are known for their perfectly imperfect aesthetic, as if they’re allergic to looking like they’ve tried too hard: fresh, luminous skin, a bold red lip , and impeccably tousled hair. Here’s the secret, though—I’ve spent enough time in Paris to know that it takes a lot of work to look like “you just woke up like this.” The oh-so-slightly undone blowouts ? Achieved with the help of Paris’s best hairstylists. That glowing skin? The result of expert facials and carefully curated skincare routines .

As the beauty capital of the world, Paris is the ideal place for a beauty tour. But where to start? With so many studios, salons, and spas, it can be overwhelming to know what’s worth your time. That’s where we come in. Ahead, the best beauty treatments in Paris—from sculpting facials and soothing massages to niche beauty boutiques and more.

Best Facial In Paris

Located in the center of Paris, not far from the Louvre Museum, Sophie Carbonari’s studio is home to clients like Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga. Carbonari’s personalized facial approach stimulates the deep muscles using a combination of techniques she has refined over the years, enhancing the skin’s radiance and firmness.

Signature Treatment: 1 hour

Cost: 500 euros

Owned by the Faucheur family—a mother and her two daughters, to be specific—this studio is centered around Kobido massage, an ancestral Japanese lifting technique. The massage uses over a thousand different techniques to stimulate blood and lymph circulation, release any facial tension, and create a visible, if temporary, lift.

Kodibo Facial Massage: 1 hour

Cost: 150 euros

Diane Servant’s facial studio is nestled in a cozy Parisian apartment near the Arc de Triomphe, offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere for clients. After a consultation, Servant combines targeted modalities, like intra-oral massage and lymphatic drainage, to release tension and stimulate cell regeneration.

Le Face Sculpting Treatment: 1 hour

Cost: 250 euros

Seasonally offers a facial experience that pairs tradition with innovation. Each session is tailored to the client’s needs and includes gentle exfoliation, deep hydration, and muscle stimulation. And their signature technique combines different approaches to tone, lift, and refresh the skin. Consider it a workout for your skin.

Sculpt and Glow Treatment: 1 hour

Cost: 138 euros

Housed near the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, the Ambassade Biologique Recherche isn’t just a place for one to relax, but it’s a destination for those seeking a scientific, highly-personalized skincare experience. Every visit begins with a detailed skin assessment followed by cleansing , exfoliation with the cult-favorite Lotion P50, targeted boosters, masks, serums , and creams. While the facials are deeply indulgent, the brand is very results-driven.

Soin Visage Personnalisé Treatment: 1 hour

Cost: 155 euros

Best Massage In Paris

Situated in the 11th arrondissement, Badass Body is a female-only massage studio that pairs technical precision with intuitive care. The studio offers a range of massages including lymphatic drainage, anti-cellulite, deep relaxation, and a prenatal option. Each session is at least one hour long, with rates starting at €115.

Lymphatic Drainage Massage: 1 hour

Cost: 115 euros

Spa Alaena is a peaceful wellness sanctuary located near Place de la République, offering massages, facials, hammam rituals, and yoga classes. With a holistic approach to self-care—especially when it comes to their massage treatments—the studio combines soothing in-house products with techniques like breathwork, acupressure, and foot reflexology to help restore balance throughout the body.

Signature Anti-Stress Massage: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Cost: 215 euros

As a former psychology student turned bodywork specialist, Martine de Richeville developed her own signature massage method designed to reduce inflammation. Informed by the principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine, her approach uses specific massage techniques to stimulate deep layers of the skin and fascia, which in turn boosts circulation, eases tension, and calms inflammation.

Body Remodelage Massage: 50 minutes

Cost: 150 euros

Best Spa In Paris

Spa Clemens, Paris’s first aquatic spa, physically and mentally transports you from the city’s hectic energy. The space evokes the tranquil ambience of ancient Roman baths while offering a range of unique restorative treatments. Think: floating massages in a heated freshwater pool, Epsom salt baths, and postural massages.

Tucked inside the Le Meurice hotel, you’ll find La Maison Valmont, the only Valmont spa in Paris. Beyond its cutting-edge facials and rejuvenating body treatments, the spa offers a holistic menu of services including fitness sessions, cryogenic wraps, meditation, and nutrition to support both body and mind.

Bloom in Paris. (Image credit: Bloom)

If you're in need of a peaceful place to recharge, Bloom offers the perfect escape. Its restorative services include meditation, massages, facials, yoga, and sessions in a pink Himalayan salt room. No matter which treatment you choose, you're sure to leave feeling relaxed, refreshed, and completely rejuvenated.

Dior Spa Plaza Athénée. (Image credit: Dior)

Located beneath the Hotel Plaza Athénée and designed with Christian Dior’s sleek aesthetic in mind, the Dior Spa spans over 5000 square feet and features six treatment rooms, a sauna, hammam, relaxation lounge, beauty salon, and a fitness center. But the standout offering is the Dior Light Suite. The innovative room uses light therapy to help reset your circadian rhythm, boosting sleep, energy, and skin health.

Best Manicure + Pedicure In Paris

With multiple locations throughout Paris, Muse has become one of the city’s top nail care salons. Muse treats hands and feet with the utmost care—think gentle exfoliation, nourishing creams, and expert technique in a serene, spa-like setting. They place an emphasis on cuticle care—something that’s rare in Europe. Plus, you can add on a 15 or 30 minute hand massage for next-level pampering.

Signature Manicure starts at 33 euros; Signature Pedicure starts at 44 euros

Manucurist’s space in the 10th arrondissement doesn’t just offer treatments—you can buy the brand’s nail polishes, nail art tools like fine brushes, and their Green Flash LED at-home manicure system. But rather than doing your nails at home, consider booking the Detox manicure . It’s a five-step treatment that works to hydrate and strengthen your nails.

Manicure starts at 45 euros

With locations in the Marais and the 9th arrondissement, this nail salon is known for its bold, playful nail art. Services include Russian manicures, gel nails, and gel extensions—perfect for those looking to make a statement with their nails.

Manicure starts at 52 euros; Pedicure starts at 58 euros

Makina Beauty Paris is a beauty salon in the 13th arrondissement that is spread across two floors. While it provides services including facials and waxing , the manicure offerings especially stand out. Drawing on Japanese nail techniques, this salon is the go-to destination for innovative manicures delivered in a welcoming atmosphere. P.S.—they’re also experts in 3D nail designs.

Manicure starts at 35 euros; Pedicure starts at 35 euros

Best Blowout In Paris

At this salon, you never have to worry about a stylist who isn’t familiar with your hair texture—they cater to all hair types. In addition to blowouts, they offer hydrating treatments, scalp massages , and deep conditioning masks to ensure your hair not only looks great but feels healthy too. Plus, with stylists fluent in both French and English, it’s easy to feel right at home.

Blowout starts at 56 euros

Australian hairstylist David Mallet has been a trusted name among celebrities and fashion insiders for decades. With two salons in Paris—one at The Ritz and another near Place des Victoires—he has a knack for crafting looks that are effortless and quintessentially Parisian. You’re bound to leave looking like the best version of yourself.

Blowouts on short hair start at 85 euros; Blowouts on long hair start at 105 euros

The David Lucas salon inside Hôtel de Crillon. (Image credit: Hôtel de Crillon)

Celebrity stylist David Lucas brings expertise and a deep passion for hair to his Paris salon, located inside the Hôtel de Crillon. Known for his intuitive approach and French beauty sensibility, Lucas creates super-bouncy blowouts that feel polished, light, and tailored to each client’s style. And if your hair is in need of some TLC, Lucas’s salon also offers the Head Spa, a restorative scalp and hair treatment designed to boost hair health.

Blowout starts at 120 euros

Best Culturally Immersive Experience In Paris

Near the Picasso Museum is where you’ll find Maison Suisen. The serene space is inspired by traditional Japanese ryokans, and its treatment offerings are rooted in Japanese techniques, crafted to restore balance and release tension. Each treatment focuses on both internal and external well-being, often incorporating guided breath work for deeper relaxation.

Tucked away in the 5th arrondissement, the hammam at the Grand Mosque of Paris is the oldest in the city—and one of its best-kept wellness secrets. Entry into the women-only hammam is pretty affordable (30 euros). Enjoy the traditional steam bath, opt for a body scrub or massage, then grab some mint tea from the Monroccan-style café and unwind in the lush outdoor garden.

Best Beauty Shopping Destination In Paris

Pharmacie Cotinant in Paris. (Image credit: Pharmacie Cotinant)

Pro-tip: Skip Citypharma and go to Pharmacie Cotinat in the 7th arrondissement instead. Not only is it a beautifully designed space, but they have all of your French pharmacy favorites without the long lines or crowds.

With locations all over Paris, Oh My Cream is a top-notch clean beauty boutique. Inside, you’ll find a curated selection of brands including La Bonne Brosse and Violette_FR. There’s also in-store treatments like Tata Harper facials. Even if you’re just browsing, it’s a must-visit.

If you’re into niche perfumes , Nose is an absolute must-visit. Located on Rue Bachaumont, this sleek concept store is the perfect place to explore the city’s olfactory treasures, with over 500 fragrances from more than 50 brands like Creed, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and Kilian. And the kind, knowledgeable staff makes discovering your perfect scent feel like a breeze.

Yes, Officine Universelle Buly is all over TikTok, but I promise, it’s still worth the visit—just skip the weekend lines and go during the week. Whether you grab a hand salve or body oil as a souvenir, or decide to get a comb or lip balm engraved, be sure to carve out time to fully experience the store.