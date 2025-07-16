Books are a haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while, we come across one that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do.

From classics like Toni Morrison's Beloved to transformative self-help reads like Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to cult-favorites like Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, and even recent releases, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions of readers. Below, find 20 of the best life-changing books of all time.

Life-Changing Classic Novels

Life-Changing Contemporary Classic Novels

Life-Changing Essay Collections

Life-Changing Memoirs

Life-Changing Nonfiction

‘Factfulness’ by Hans Rosling $8.69 at Amazon If you ever find yourself feeling anxious or sad about the state of the world, this book is for you. Written by Swedish physician Hans Rosling, it examines 10 common “-isms” we think we understand about things like poverty, global education, and the environment. The book presents statistics, science, and firsthand insight that contradict these seemingly doomed narratives. Less a solution and more a call to action, this book will change how you see the world around you. 'How to Be an Antiracist' by Ibram X. Kendi $11.01 at Amazon Ibram X. Kendi's How to Be an Antiracist is a masterclass on the conversations America isn't having about racism, showing us how to confront our nation's dark history and what the path towards true equality looks like. Harper 'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind' by Yuval Noah Harari $15.78 at Amazon Based on a series of lectures given by the author, Yuval Noah Harari, this book uses anthropology and social science to span all of human history, from the spark of consciousness to now. Its central thesis—that we succeed as a species because we can work together—is a nice reminder for our troubled times.

Life-Changing Self-Help Books

'The Four Agreements' by Don Miguel Ruiz $7.05 at Amazon In this captivating, pragmatic book, Don Miguel Ruiz has laid out the four agreements we should make with ourselves: 1) Be impeccable with your word 2) Don't take anything personally 3) Don't make assumptions 4) Always do your best.