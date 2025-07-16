I’m the Fragrance Expert In the Group Chat—Here’s What I’m Buying From the Nordstrom Sale
For the tastemakers and perfume newbies alike.
As a shopping aficionado, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is one of the most exciting times of the year. Not only can I get the best deals on beauty tools that rarely, if ever, get discounted, but as a fragrance lover, I get to stock up on my favorite scents and gift sets (and try trendy new ones), all while getting serious bang for my buck.
The Anniversary Sale began on July 12 and runs through August 3, so that’s about three weeks to shop online (and in person!) as many times as my heart desires. Brands included in the massive sale range from Le Labo to Christian Louboutin and Carolina Herrera—in short, every line I recommend to my friends.
Still, I wouldn’t wait to buy the items at the top of my wishlist, because, just like they did last year, many will likely sell out before the sale concludes. But don't fret just yet. Ahead, I’ve curated the best fragrances on sale during the Nordstrom event. From classic editor-recommended favorites (hello, Diptyque) to a few summer scents you may not yet know about, keep reading for the fragrances worth picking up while the discounts last.
The Best Fragrances at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Le Labo’s Another 13 is one of the best perfumes in the brand’s entire lineup. Aldehydic and extremely musky, this perfume is the perfect unisex scent for anyone who wants to smell like the epitome of the word "clean."
This perfume will always have a special place in my heart because it’s one my husband wore often on our mini honeymoon. It's sweet, boozy, and a little bit spicy, thanks to a delicious combination of tobacco, vanilla, rum, and cinnamon. This set includes a full-sized and travel-sized version of the scent, as well as a mini bottle of Narcotic Delight.
This is one of the most underrated perfumes of all time. An updated version of Kiehl’s original Musk, this version is slightly more citrus-forward, thanks to notes like bergamot nectar and orange blossom. Still, it carries that same skin-like dry down due to tonka bean, white patchouli, and you guessed it, musk.
Orphéon is hands-down one of Diptyque's most popular scents, so, of course, the brand came out with a fragrance set for this sale. It includes a one-ounce bottle of the eau de parfum as well as a 6.8-ounce bottle of the hand and body wash.
While Jo Malone is one of the more popular brands on sale during this event, I rarely hear anyone discuss the brand’s cologne formulas. They are the options from the brand that have the highest concentration of fragrance oils in the formula. This set includes five miniature versions in popular scents, such as Myrrh and Tonka, as well as Scarlet Poppy, among others.
As a house, Kilian rarely, if ever, makes a bad perfume, which is why I think this discovery set is a no-brainer pick up. It features some of my favorite scents from the brand, including Love, Don’t Be Shy, Good Girl Gone Bad, and Angel’s Share—scents that I rave about to friends and family regularly.
Carolina Herrera's iconic Good Girl fragrance is now available in this savvy little gift set. It includes one full-size and one travel-size version of the floral scent, perfectly housed in this heel-shaped bottle.
I don’t believe that fragrance has a gender, and as such, I can readily admit that I love the One Million Elixir line from Paco Rabanne. The woody, aromatic scent features notes like apple, cedarwood, and vanilla absolute, allowing it to perfectly straddle the line between feminine and masculine.
Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla can attest to Mojave Ghost's unisex appeal: both she and her husband wear it. It's complete with notes of ambrette, violet, sandalwood, and cedarwood.
This under-$50 body mist from Ellis Brooklyn proves why the formula is so trendy right now. Rich with notes of sandalwood, jasmine, and sweet coconut milk, it's basically summer in a bottle.
