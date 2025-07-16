I’m the Fragrance Expert In the Group Chat—Here’s What I’m Buying From the Nordstrom Sale

As a shopping aficionado, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is one of the most exciting times of the year. Not only can I get the best deals on beauty tools that rarely, if ever, get discounted, but as a fragrance lover, I get to stock up on my favorite scents and gift sets (and try trendy new ones), all while getting serious bang for my buck.

The Anniversary Sale began on July 12 and runs through August 3, so that’s about three weeks to shop online (and in person!) as many times as my heart desires. Brands included in the massive sale range from Le Labo to Christian Louboutin and Carolina Herrera—in short, every line I recommend to my friends.

Still, I wouldn’t wait to buy the items at the top of my wishlist, because, just like they did last year, many will likely sell out before the sale concludes. But don't fret just yet. Ahead, I’ve curated the best fragrances on sale during the Nordstrom event. From classic editor-recommended favorites (hello, Diptyque) to a few summer scents you may not yet know about, keep reading for the fragrances worth picking up while the discounts last.

The Best Fragrances at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

