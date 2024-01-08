Gwyneth Paltrow’s “In” and “Out” List for 2024 Includes More Alcohol and No “Really Big Shoulder Pads”

To us normal folk, Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t always the most relatable—aspirational is more like it—but when it comes to what’s in and what’s out for her in 2024, we can relate. According to People, Paltrow’s shortlist? More alcohol (down for that) and no big shoulder pads (random, but okay with it).
The outlet caught up with Paltrow at the premiere of Netflix’s The Brothers Sun, which was co-created by Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk. (The “in” and “out” list, by the way, is a trend that’s gone viral on social media.)
“I mean, I think it would be peace, understanding, rest, and more alcohol,” she said, as to what's in for her. Yep. Relatable.
As for the outs? “Out would be abject righteousness, not wanting to understand other people’s points of view, and really big shoulder pads,” Paltrow said. (Is it just us, or does it sound like she’s thought this through a little?)
Paltrow’s look for the premiere was, true to her list, shoulder pad-free. She wore a long sleeve crimson top and matching skirt set from Cong Tri that had a 1970s retro flair, thanks to its wide collar and skinny belt, People reports. She accessorized with oversize, shoulder-grazing earrings, “proving sometimes bigger is still better in some cases when it comes to fashion,” the outlet quips.
In addition to sharing her in and out list for 2024, Paltrow posed with Falchuk and the show’s star, Michelle Yeoh, at the event.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
