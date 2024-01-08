Gwyneth Paltrow’s “In” and “Out” List for 2024 Includes More Alcohol and No “Really Big Shoulder Pads”

Paltrow took part in the trend sweeping social media.

Gwyneth Paltrow at "The Brothers Sun" premiere
Rachel Burchfield
published

To us normal folk, Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t always the most relatable—aspirational is more like it—but when it comes to what’s in and what’s out for her in 2024, we can relate. According to People, Paltrow’s shortlist? More alcohol (down for that) and no big shoulder pads (random, but okay with it).

The outlet caught up with Paltrow at the premiere of Netflix’s The Brothers Sun, which was co-created by Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk. (The “in” and “out” list, by the way, is a trend that’s gone viral on social media.) 

Gwyneth Paltrow at "The Brothers Sun" premiere

Gwyneth Paltrow at "The Brothers Sun" premiere

“I mean, I think it would be peace, understanding, rest, and more alcohol,” she said, as to what's in for her. Yep. Relatable.

As for the outs? “Out would be abject righteousness, not wanting to understand other people’s points of view, and really big shoulder pads,” Paltrow said. (Is it just us, or does it sound like she’s thought this through a little?)

Paltrow’s look for the premiere was, true to her list, shoulder pad-free. She wore a long sleeve crimson top and matching skirt set from Cong Tri that had a 1970s retro flair, thanks to its wide collar and skinny belt, People reports. She accessorized with oversize, shoulder-grazing earrings, “proving sometimes bigger is still better in some cases when it comes to fashion,” the outlet quips. 

Gwyneth Paltrow at "The Brothers Sun" premiere

Paltrow and Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow at "The Brothers Sun" premiere

Paltrow and Yeoh

In addition to sharing her in and out list for 2024, Paltrow posed with Falchuk and the show’s star, Michelle Yeoh, at the event.

