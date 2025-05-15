Kaia Gerber Revives the No-Pants Trend in Thigh-High Stockings and a Blazer From the Victoria Beckham Runway
All signs point to a hot pants summer.
After years of red carpet saturation, the no-pants trend—founded by one Kendall Jenner—has reached the end-stages of its sartorial reign. There were a few stragglers at the 2025 Met Gala, but apart from that, Hollywood has welcomed back Real Pants with open arms.
Even so, the after-effects of fashion's pantsless era can still be felt in today's releases. Summer 2025 designs have begun to hit stores and the hemlines are shorter than ever before. All signs point to a hot pants summer.
Yesterday, model Kaia Gerber stepped out in support of that theory. She walked the red carpet in an "office siren" look designed by the aesthetic's original muse, Victoria Beckham. On May 14, the model attended the Los Angeles premiere of the new Prime series Overcompensating. She herself under compensated—in the trouser department, at least, where she went entirely pantsless.
The top half of Gerber's look contained the beginnings of any classic suit. She wore a gray wool blazer and a nondescript black button-down cardigan. After that, any office-appropriate themes went completely out the window.
Gerber opted out of traditional wide-leg trousers, instead choosing a pair of microscopic hot pants. Still, she found a way to cover up, slipping on patent pumps and a pair of sheer, black high-high stockings. It wouldn't pass a workplace dress code, but it passed my vibe check with flying colors.
Her entire outfit is a repeat of a corpcore look that Victoria Beckham sent down the catwalk at her Womenswear Fall 2025 Paris Fashion Week show last March. Gerber's interpretation was almost distinguishable from its original debut, save for the shoes she chose to style with. She went bagless and chose glossy, pointed-toe heels over the square-toe glove style shown on the runway.
The no-pants trend may be on its way out, but clearly, corporate style is only getting started.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
