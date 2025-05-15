After years of red carpet saturation, the no-pants trend—founded by one Kendall Jenner—has reached the end-stages of its sartorial reign. There were a few stragglers at the 2025 Met Gala, but apart from that, Hollywood has welcomed back Real Pants with open arms.

Even so, the after-effects of fashion's pantsless era can still be felt in today's releases. Summer 2025 designs have begun to hit stores and the hemlines are shorter than ever before. All signs point to a hot pants summer.

Yesterday, model Kaia Gerber stepped out in support of that theory. She walked the red carpet in an "office siren" look designed by the aesthetic's original muse, Victoria Beckham. On May 14, the model attended the Los Angeles premiere of the new Prime series Overcompensating. She herself under compensated—in the trouser department, at least, where she went entirely pantsless.

The top half of Gerber's look contained the beginnings of any classic suit. She wore a gray wool blazer and a nondescript black button-down cardigan. After that, any office-appropriate themes went completely out the window.

Kaia Gerber went full "office siren" on the red carpet in a blazer and hot pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber opted out of traditional wide-leg trousers, instead choosing a pair of microscopic hot pants. Still, she found a way to cover up, slipping on patent pumps and a pair of sheer, black high-high stockings. It wouldn't pass a workplace dress code, but it passed my vibe check with flying colors.

She styled the look with high-high stockings and black high heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her entire outfit is a repeat of a corpcore look that Victoria Beckham sent down the catwalk at her Womenswear Fall 2025 Paris Fashion Week show last March. Gerber's interpretation was almost distinguishable from its original debut, save for the shoes she chose to style with. She went bagless and chose glossy, pointed-toe heels over the square-toe glove style shown on the runway.

Her outfit debuted in March on Victoria Beckham's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The no-pants trend may be on its way out, but clearly, corporate style is only getting started.

