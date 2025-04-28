'80s Trends to Bring Into 2025

Look closely enough at '80s trends, and you'll find a wealth of sartorial inspiration. While the decade's loudest styles often take center stage, the '80s also brought novelty and experimentation. We weren't afraid to embrace bigger, bolder designers, some of which dovetail nicely with modern-day trends. From brooches to gold clothing and gently crimped hair, these are the '80s trends to bring back.

A Small Poof

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the hair "bump" at the top of the head can look dated, an upwards "flip" of the bangs is very chic. It is also, as Paulina Porizkova demonstrates here, a good fit for a bigger, bulkier overcoat, since your hair matches the volume in your outerwear.

A Touch of Whimsy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I mean. Incorporating your writing tools into your work outfit? Genius! Obviously you don't have to replicate this fun, funny work bib, but you may want to adopt that '80s sense of fun and experimentation. Play with layers. Merge form and fashion. Enjoy it!

Fluffy Fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to believe that this is Diane Lane, who's not even 20 here. I love the gentle, sloping shape of her hair; it's not as "pouffy" as other '80s styles, and the flip at the bottom is very chic. The trick in modernizing an '80s 'do is to make it less voluminous.

Mixing Warm and Cool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of makeup, the '80s gave us bright colors and shimmery dark metallics. The most maximalist beauty looks combined the two, like this look on Tanya Roberts: pretty petal pink lips and matching cheeks in contrast to the silver and gray eyeshadow.

Best Western

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the "Western" aesthetic (suede jackets, cowboy boots, chunky metallic belts, and so on) comes in and out of fashion, it also doubles as a classic vibe. A gorgeous fringed jacket is the perfect way to add a little dimension without going over the top.

Short and Natural

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Cloris Leachman looks stunning here. It's a combination of the short '80s pixie and her relatively neutral makeup; it's hard to believe that she was in her 50s when this was taken. That flattering simplicity can be modernized with a little more layering in the hair.

The Deep Side Part

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heather Locklear, '80s icon, adds a twist to her classic waves. By doing a side part, her hair cascades glamorously to one side of her face. It's a really cool effect; you could also go all in on the vibe and wear a jumpsuit like the one she has on.

An Interesting Hemline

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The handkerchief hemline was not a new invention in this decade. But the '80s sense of spirit and invention meant that it was popular to play with your skirt shape and make it asymmetrical. You wouldn't need the hem to go quite so high in a modern iteration.

Eclectic Earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, Madonna is on this list: her look defined the decade. There's a lot to emulate from the icon's style, but I'm actually drawn to her earrings here. Amidst all the drama in her hair and makeup, I love the little stack of earrings on the side.

All-Pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooke Shields, who's nearly 20 here, looks youthful in pink. That color scheme extends all the way to her face, with full coverage blush, pink eyeshadow, and a little pink gloss on her lips. You don't have to match your makeup to your clothes, but the colors here are gorgeous.

High Arches

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While I may never advocate for a pencil-thin eyebrow (don't over-tweeze!), I do love a dramatic shape. So Priscilla Presley's high, round arch is right up my alley. It's just high enough before it becomes cartoonish, and the shape is still soft. We love the drama!

A Spruced-Up Suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The '80s power suit will live in infamy: broad shoulders, oversized shape, and usually a ton of fabric. A more subdued version adds dimension in different ways, like this runway look at the Patrick Kelly Spring 1989 show. That gorgeous diagonal sash and matching earrings are stunning!

Messy Updos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take note: the '80s wasn't just made up of huge hairdos with a bunch of gel in it. Dagmar Petersson shows off how wispy hair could make an equally impressive statement without all the volume. A modern messy updo just might not have as many flyaways.

Lip Frost

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The '80s makeup looks were dramatic, which often meant bold and even excessive. No surprise, then, that frosted makeup was a big deal. Diana Ross shows how to add a touch of silvery shimmer (to her fuchsia lips, in this case), adding shine and sparkle without feeling dated.

Full Bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christie Brinkley had great '80s bangs! In this photo they're full, blunt but also a bit soft, and sideswept to the left side of her face. The effect is subtle, and it's accompanied by a side part; the effect is a little windswept but very, very chic.

Matching Lips and Eyes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may have been warned away from red makeup on the eyes—it can exaggerate pinkness in your face and make your eyes look bloodshot—but Vanessa Williams makes it look effortless. Not only that, but she matches it to a bright red lip! The key is to use the right foundation and concealer.

Curls Curls Curls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'80s curls can look great! Connie Sellecca has both length and volume working in her favor; they're not overly defined but instead look perfectly tousled. Obviously, your curls will be defined by pattern and texture, but let's all embrace that bedhead look going forward.

Fun Animal Print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Maximalism," as a concept, comes in and out of style: think big, bold, unabashed fashion. The '80s really leaned into maximalism. While it wasn't always effective, there's a lot we can draw from the decade. Go head-to-toe in leopard print! Embrace it!

Big Scarves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Beals is a perfect mix of casual and professional here (which makes sense, since these are Flashdance promotional photos). It's a little hard to tell, but she might actually be wearing three scarves here? Since they all share a color theme, it totally works.

Bright Blush

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cher was made for the '80s, given that she already embraced "big" style. We've got the big hair and statement earrings, but adding color high on the cheeks (then matching the hue on eyes and lips) brings verve and personality to this monochrome look.

A Jaunty Brooch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooches are evergreen: you can add them to a blazer or coat, but you can also pin them on your outfit. This pretty flower on Debbie Allen makes a perfect accent to a simple dress; impressively, she also matches her lipstick to it. Try a pin or florette in a surprising place!

Capital-G Gold

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While a bright neon might feel a little dated, other bright '80s colors still have a place in your wardrobe. Paulina Porizkova (in the August 1985 issue of American Vogue) makes the case for a bright statement blazer. Match your jewelry to it, naturally!

Blonde Brows

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Basinger naturally had light blonde eyebrows, and they were an important part of her aesthetic. While bleached brows are often a bold, daring look, keeping them lighter and unlined is a softer alternative—especially if that's their natural color.

The Black Choker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many tweens favored a black choker in the '90s, but the trend actually originated the decade before. On Jerry Hall, it looks awesome, with the crystal cluster looking especially luxe. It works best with a dramatic beauty look, like this red lipstick.

Tonal Fun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Tonal" dressing (in which an entire outfit is one color) is often in a neutral hue. But Kim Delaney shows off the popularization of a more colorful tonal outfit here. Dressing in all red is gorgeous, but bonus points to Delaney for matching her lipstick.

Rosy Glow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bronzer was first released in the 1980s while a breezy, tanned vibe was all the rage. If I had to guess, Raquel Welch is showing off a natural tan and even a touch of sunburn on her nose. Having pink cheeks and tan skin was—and is!—a really beautiful complement.

A Touch Crimped

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zig-zag hair, usually courtesy of a crimping iron, were popularized in the '80s and hit peak popularity in the '90s. This is a "gentle" crimp that could almost pass as a natural curl; no surprise, but this kind of crimp or perm ages well if it's not your actual hair texture.

Graphic Jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Donna Summer was the queen of graphic, colorful looks. So it's only natural that she would take one of the '80s' biggest trends—the big, bold earring—and perfect it. The contrasting white against her more colorful outfit makes the whole thing "pop" beautifully.

Delicate Layers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forever style icon Lynda Carter is showing off an "upscale '80s" vibe to perfection. That cashmere shawl laid delicately over her shoulders is extremely chic; it allows for some dimension without adding bulk. That striped blouse would be great all on its own, too.

Casual Airport Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrity airport photos were big in the '90s, but casual celeb style was gaining traction in the previous decade. Brooke Shields looks casual-chic in her white tee, fedora, jeans, crossbody, and duffel bag—the perfect example of how to look practical and chic mid-travel.

Colorful Jackets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Posting for a portrait session in August 1985, Janet Jackson looks incredible here. While the pointy shoulders became synonymous with '80s-era style, particularly for the Jackson family, the color is extremely classic. Pushing up the sleeves gives an amazing casual vibe to the look.

Short Nails

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine Deneuve is showing off chic French style here: simple top, elegant jewelry, and carefully coiffed hair. She's also demonstrating how short nails in a bright color like red or purple look amazing in basically every decade, including the '80s.