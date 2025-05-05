Anne Hathaway Spices Up Her Pre-Met Gala 2025 Versace Suit With the Definitive Party Bag
She's ready for the Met Museum steps.
In the final 24 hours before the 2025 Met Gala, celebrities haven't been subtle about their answer to the night's biggest question: Who are you wearing? Sabrina Carpenter hit a pre-party in mermaid-inspired Versace, while Doechii tapped Louis Vuitton for a menswear suit (and bag). Anne Hathaway, too, chose one of Italy's famed houses to channel the "Tailored For You" dress code early.
Hathaway touched down in New York City just before the Met Gala and RSVP'd yes to the same party as Carpenter. Where the "Espresso" singer went under the sea chic in a turquoise sequin gown, Hathaway hewed closer to the upcoming event's celebration of all things suiting. She layered a black Versace blazer over coordinating trousers and a white button-up—the de facto Wall Street uniform. But hers was ready for a night out with party-forward touches from stylist Erin Walsh.
Hathaway took her hair down from its AI-inspired Ralph Lauren ponytail into loose, voluminous waves. She traded ballet flats or office-appropriate pumps for patent Versace sandals set with a gold chain. The true party pièce de résistance arrived in the form of her handbag: also Versace, coated in gold chainmail and secured with a beaded strap. That last accessory is a styling hack any woman on the go knows well—nothing can take an outfit from average to out all night than the flash of a metallic clutch or shoulder bag.
The Idea of You star's appearance in New York City bodes well for her Monday night plans. Anne Hathaway took a year off from attending the Met Gala in 2024. She last graced the museum's steps in 2023 for the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" installment, honoring the late designer of Chanel and Fendi. Two years ago, Donatella Versace was once again the mastermind behind her look, dressing Hathaway in a white tweed dress held together by golden safety pins. The textured fabric and flower details on the bodice were homages to Lagerfeld; the sultry cut-outs and choker necklace were pure Donatella.
All signs point to Anne Hathaway attending the 2025 Met Gala in just a few hours. And if her pre-party suit is any indication, she'll go for Versace gold on the red carpet.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
