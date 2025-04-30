Florence Pugh's 'Thunderbolts*' Press Tour Looks Are the Most Subtle Take on Method Dressing I've Seen
Much different than, say, the 'Dune' approach.
Right now, New York City is hosting a battle of the quick-change. Nearly every celeb in the game—from Florence Pugh and Miley Cyrus to Blake Lively—is currently making the rounds to promote their latest works and, of course, they're swapping outfits in between each stop.
Lively, for example, served up a handful of different outfits in honor of her new film Another Simple Favor. She sported dual 'fits on Monday (one of which was plucked from Beyoncé's closet), before stepping out thrice on Tuesday, in separate all-black ensembles—each one styled with its own novelty accessories.
Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, used the streets of NYC to debut her new normal-girl fashion era. The pop star sported five varying 'fits in the span of a couple days, before taking her outfit marathon to Paris.
At the same time, Florence Pugh was on a media tour for her superhero movie Thunderbolts*. In the last 12 hours alone, the actor has tripled her fashion output, first stepping out in a crisp white skirt suit from Mugler.
The CEO-approved ensemble—a pull from the designer's archives—featured subtle nods to her Marvel character, via a silver lightning bolt details on the lapels and hem. She continued the metallic theme with chrome pumps from footwear brand Paris Texas.
On her next stop, Pugh repped her assassin persona, again, in a sparkly noir nap dress by Altuzarra. The maxi had a peasant-style skirt and a smocked bodice, giving it an understated boho-chic feel.
The final look fell perfectly in line with the aesthetic Pugh and her stylist, Rebecca Corbin Murray, have been crafting. She went for another all-white number, styling the dress with matching sunglasses and the same silver pumps. She differentiated this look from those before it by adding a crimson lip and a pair of orb-like earrings.
Like her press tour for Dune: Part Two last year, the star is likely scheduled for dozens more appearances with its own designer outfit. But where her last press tour leaned into space-age cut-outs and alien princess metallics, the Thunderbolts* look is much more minimalistic—a nod to her character's understated superhero wardrobe. Watch this space: Pugh's stripped-back take on method dressing isn't over yet.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
