Kate Winslet on Becoming a Celebrity at Just 22 Years Old Thanks To ‘Titanic’: “Being Famous Was Horrible”

Fame at any age is difficult, but at 22, as you’re still learning who you are? Even more so.
Kate Winslet is opening up about life post-Titanic, the blockbuster 1997 film which took her celebrity status into the stratosphere. In a cover story for PORTER, Winslet said the aftermath of the successful film—which she starred in opposite Leonardo DiCaprio—was difficult: “I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant,” she said.
And how does one choose their next role after the cultural juggernaut that was Titanic? Much like the question of “how does Michael Jackson record a follow up to Thriller?” or “what’s next for Greta Gerwig after Barbie?” Winslet was panned for so much across the board—including her career choices. “Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything, and yet you chose to do these small things,’ and I was like, “Yeah, you bet your f—kin’ life I did!’ Because guess what, being famous was horrible.”
Winslet was (insanely and erroneously) criticized about her weight during those years, which she opened up about on the “Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast (per The Hollywood Reporter). “They were so mean,” she said. “I wasn’t even f—king fat. If I could turn back the clock, I would have used my voice in a completely different way…I would have said to journalists, I would have responded, I would have said, ‘Don’t you dare treat me like this. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is.’ That’s bullying, you know, and actually borderline abusive, I would say.”
All told, Winslet reiterated to the outlet that she was “grateful” for Titanic’s massive success, especially given that she was “able to get a flat” in her early twenties. But, she said, she still “didn’t want to be followed literally feeding the ducks.”
As for her relationship with fame now, Winslet said she wears “it really lightly,” but adds “It’s not a burden, any of it.” (The beauty of aging a bit.) And she is thrilled that, 27 years later, Titanic “continues to bring people huge amounts of joy”: “The only time I am like, ‘Oh God, hide,’ is if we are on a boat somewhere,” she quipped to the outlet.
As for her costar DiCaprio—who was 23 upon the film’s release—“he just knows I can see right through it all,” Winslet said. “I think when you experience something so seismic, so young…we really went through that together.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Serena Williams Shares a Postpartum Bikini Pic and an Inspiring Message of Self-Love
“Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect.”
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Julia Fox Put a Frosty Spin on Her Signature Smoky Eye
Just in time for a fashion week snowstorm.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Hailey Bieber Teased a New Rhode Launch at the Super Bowl
Your selfies are about to be so much better.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Kate Winslet Opens Up About Her First Impression of Leonardo DiCaprio On the Set of ‘Titanic’
“He had this effervescent energy.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kate Winslet Says She Had to Be "Really F**king Brave" to Film a Topless Scene in Her "Softest" Body
She totally owned it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Winslet on Why She Didn't Enjoy Her 'Titanic' Success
"My life did change really overnight."
By Sarah Lindig