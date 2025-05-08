What Jennifer Lopez Told Her Teenage Twins About Her Divorce from Ben Affleck

2024 was a tumultuous year for Jennifer Lopez with her separation from Ben Affleck and her canceled world tour. But now, Lopez says she's doing better than ever, and she's glad her kids are witnessing the progress she's made. As reported by People, in a new interview with Spain's El País, Lopez shared what she told her teenage children about her divorce and the promise she made to them amid the split.

Lopez and Affleck got married in 2022, which was 20 years after they were engaged the first time around. But, two years later, Lopez filed for divorce in the summer of 2024. Their divorce was finalized in January of this year.

"Everybody goes through hard times in their life," Lopez told El País, though she didn't mention Affleck by name. "And it’s what you do in those moments that really does define you. Not the relationship, not the man: what defines you is what you’re doing with the experiences that you’re faced with."

Lopez was open about this hard time to her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“I said, 'I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you’re going to see that I’ll come out the other side stronger and better.' I promised them that and I did it," the 55-year-old said. "And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life."

In the interview, Lopez explained that she took care of herself and tried to learn from the situation by reading books, meditating, praying, and doing some self-reflection.

"I’m happier that I’m a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago," she said. "I’m proud of myself for that and I’m proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they’re stronger and better because of it."

She's also getting ready to go on tour again. While 2024's This Is Me... Live tour was canceled, she's set to begin the Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour in July.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme at the opening night of "Othello" in New York City in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's split from Affleck doesn't mean that her kids aren't still close with him. For instance, Emme and Max attended the premiere of his new movie, The Accountant 2, in April.

"Kids are here, Jen’s kids are here. I'm very, very excited," Affleck told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "I love when all the kids come out. It’s really fun, it’s exciting."

Affleck also shared that Lopez has a great relationship with his kids— Violet, Fin, and Samuel, who he welcomed with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner—and he praised his ex personally.

"Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them," he said. "I love her kids. They are wonderful. She is enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity, who I adore and am grateful to."