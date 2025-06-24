Walking the red carpet during a heat advisory is no easy feat. It requires a certain charm usually acquired by Hollywood veterans after years in the industry. But at the 90-degree premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth, Luna Blaise proved she's got what it takes.

The 23-year-old's first major step-and-repeat took place right in the middle of New York's intense heat wave. But that didn't stop Blaise from bringing a fiery outfit. "Working with the 99-degree weather we have, we're rolling with the punches on this one," Blaise says just hours before posing at Lincoln Center. She hoped for a calm, cool, and collected environment pre-premiere, but the weather had other plans.

Around 4 p.m., Blaise had to go back to the drawing board. "I wanted to go for a Hollywood bombshell, Veronica Lake vibe," she says about her beauty. "I have very curly hair that frizzes up in the heat, so I did a test run outside, and I left with wet hair." I certainly would've panicked, but Blaise and her hairstylist, Kat Thompson, handled the crisis smoothly. The rising star embraced her humid hair and drenched her side-part style in gel à la Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala (IYKYK). Plus, she was "in water for half the movie," so it felt right up her character, Teresa Delgado's, alley.

Luna Blaise enroute to Lincoln Center. (Image credit: Daniel Gomez Castrillon)

While the scorching temperatures definitely caught New Yorkers off guard, Blaise kept the forecast front of mind during her fittings. Her stylists, Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, presented countless options, but for the New York premiere, she chose to go "full nostalgia" in vintage Atelier Versace from the early '90s.

"I did Schiaparelli for the London premiere—it gave off that dinosaur, reptilian theme—but this is just a different statement," Blaise reveals about her crimson red gown. "It fit like a glove, complete with delicate drapery and an empire waistline. During the prior fitting, she instantly knew, "This is the one we have to go with."

Luna Blaise in red vintage Versace at the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere. (Image credit: Daniel Gomez Castrillon)

Few franchises parallel the star power of Jurassic. Since 1993, the series has propelled Laura Dern, Julianne Moore, Bryce Dallas Howard, and now Blaise. She chose early '90s Versace to "pay an ode" to Jurassic Park, the film that launched it all back in 1993. "Jurassic World Rebirth is a darker movie, so wearing a sexier red moment is special," Blaise says.

Continuing her homage, the Manifest alum wanted to "play the part" of a Hollywood bombshell for the NYC premiere. "If I could [choose my look] for a premiere, I'd be in my sweatpants, but [this time] I'm leaning into the bit," the actress adds. "I'm excited to have a little glamorous moment and look not like my normal self."

"I'm excited to have a little glamorous moment and look not like my normal self." (Image credit: Daniel Gomez Castrillon)

In a true Hollywood moment, Messika jewelry met Blaise in New York. That's right, her bling had its own escort (icon behavior). As of 4 p.m. on Monday, the jewels were "on their way." Later in the evening, she revealed her diamond earrings and rings matched the dress's drama.

Regardless of the weather, Blaise was full of positivity for "this massive moment" in her career. "I've never done anything like this, and having all the people around [me] who went on this journey with [me] is just so exciting," Blaise says.

I'm just so ready for the world to see this movie. Being able to celebrate today is something I've been waiting for since we, you know, began shooting it.

The after-party look was early '90s Versace designed by the legendary Gianni Versace. (Image credit: Daniel Gomez Castrillon)

Once the curtain fell on the seventh installation, Blaise changed into another vintage Versace look, also in red. However, Marie Claire had the inside scoop hours earlier. During our phone call, she shared that her after-party look was early '90s Versace, designed by the legendary Gianni Versace.

We're doing '90s hair and makeup, too—it's going to be nostalgia to the max.

Regardless of the weather, Blaise was full of positivity for "this massive moment" in her career. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucky for us, Blaise's press tour is just getting started. Jurassic World Rebirth won't hit theaters until July 2. "I want to keep stepping outside of my comfort zone with styling," Blaise says. "That's what my team and I have been pushing for—thinking outside the box, being bold, and making everything a statement."

For the rest of her Jurassic era, and beyond, she hopes to "continue collaborating with people she feels an attachment to," like Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli. "Daniel is so amazing at what he does and the shapes and the contouring of the body—he just knows women so well," she adds. At the film's London premiere on June 17, she stole the show in a sheer, shoulder-padded style, courtesy of the French atelier. "It was just so special to wear one of his amazing dresses, so I definitely want to continue on that journey."

Schiaparelli for the London premiere gave off that dinosaur, reptilian theme. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At just 23 years old and already shining on a blockbuster marquee, Blaise is definitely someone to watch. It's uncertain where her journey will go next, but she's excited to "create another character and moment." Who's coming along for the ride?

Photographer Daniel Gomez Castrillon | Stylists Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo | Hair Stylist Kat Thompson | Makeup Artist Soo Park