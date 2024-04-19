Mariska Hargitay Helps Lost Little Girl Find Her Mom After Being Mistaken for Real-Life Cop

Mariska Hargitay may just be a cop who saves the day on-screen, but she's just become a real-life hero, too.

While she was filming season 25 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on April 10, a little girl who had lost her mom made a beeline for Hargitay, thinking she was a real police officer based on the actress' prop badge.

An eyewitness told TMZ that the child got separated from her mother in the Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park, New York City, and approached Hargitay for help.

The TV star halted production on the show for 20 minutes, with members of the crew helping the little girl to successfully find her mom, according to TMZ.

Photos show Hargitay crouching down to speak to the girl and assess the situation, touching her arm in a gesture of reassurance.

Hargitay's character Olivia Benson has long been a source of inspiration for many viewers—including Taylor Swift, who named her cat after her—and the actress herself has previously spoken to her on-screen persona's influence on her actual life.

"We’ve been on a parallel journey," she told People in January. "There’s a thing: WWOBD, 'What would Olivia Benson do?' The fans would always talk about it, and one day it hit me. I also have those moments where I’ve sort of slipped into her. If there’s a crisis, I just take over and lead like that. Being strong and fearless. It’s sort of this perfect feminist story."

Looks like she put those finely honed skills to good use here!