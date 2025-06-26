Mariska Hargitay's Curls Are Right Out of the ‘70s
It's giving Farrah Fawcett.
Mariska Hargitay may play a detective on screen, but I’ve taken on the role myself to figure out why her hair looks so damn good. On June 26, the actress was pictured in New York City as she continues to promote her upcoming documentary, My Mom Jayne. And while her sparkly outfit definitely turned heads, it was her hair that really stole the show.
Hargitay wore her hair in a soft ombré style, parted down the middle with curtain bangs that perfectly framed her face. The rest of her hair was styled in loose waves, with the bangs curled away from her face to give bouncy, voluminous shape—a very '70s Farrah Fawcett in Charlie’s Angels moment. She leaned into the retro vibe with oversized brown glasses, a bronze sequin two-piece suit, and snakeskin pointed-toe heels.
In an era where short haircuts like bobs and pixies are ubiquitous and undeniably trendy, Hargitay's long hair is a refreshing reminder that classic styling techniques, such as curls, will never truly go out of style. Curls can be a quick styling method, and will instantly put any look together with glamorous volume and texture. Plus, when paired with the right products, you can extend their longevity from day to evening.
There are many ways to recreate the A-lister’s hairstyle at home, so keep reading for the products that can achieve the look, below.
