Mariska Hargitay may play a detective on screen, but I’ve taken on the role myself to figure out why her hair looks so damn good. On June 26, the actress was pictured in New York City as she continues to promote her upcoming documentary, My Mom Jayne. And while her sparkly outfit definitely turned heads, it was her hair that really stole the show.

Hargitay wore her hair in a soft ombré style, parted down the middle with curtain bangs that perfectly framed her face. The rest of her hair was styled in loose waves, with the bangs curled away from her face to give bouncy, voluminous shape—a very '70s Farrah Fawcett in Charlie’s Angels moment. She leaned into the retro vibe with oversized brown glasses, a bronze sequin two-piece suit, and snakeskin pointed-toe heels.

Mariska Hargitay is seen in midtown on June 26, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an era where short haircuts like bobs and pixies are ubiquitous and undeniably trendy, Hargitay's long hair is a refreshing reminder that classic styling techniques, such as curls, will never truly go out of style. Curls can be a quick styling method, and will instantly put any look together with glamorous volume and texture. Plus, when paired with the right products, you can extend their longevity from day to evening.

There are many ways to recreate the A-lister’s hairstyle at home, so keep reading for the products that can achieve the look, below.

Mane Handle With Curl 1.5" Curling Iron $98 at Sephora An easy way to achieve bouncier and looser curls like Hargitay's is to use a curling iron with a larger barrel like this one from Mane, which boasts a 1.5-inch diameter. Revair Leave-In Conditioner Spray $28 at Amazon Healthy hair is hydrated hair (especially if you're a curly girl). When using hot tools, I always recommend doubling up on your repairing treatment products like this leave-in conditioner spray. Nunflue Heatless Curls Overnight Set $11.99 at Amazon Make your curls last even longer by using overnight blowout rods like these to keep your hair looking fresh until wash day. No heat damage necessary.