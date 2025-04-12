Max's medical drama The Pitt has been the surprise word-of-mouth hit of 2025 television, largely thanks to its excellent ensemble. The series follows a group of Pittsburgh ER doctors throughout a 15-hour day in real time, with each episode of the first season covering an hour of their shift. The crew of medical workers range from senior doctors and nurses to newbies still in medical school, going through the most stressful first day of work ever.

One of these standout junior doctors is Melissa "Mel" King, a second-year emergency-medicine resident played by Taylor Dearden. Throughout The Pitt's first season, the caring and cheerful doctor has become one of the series' fan-favorite characters and has been lauded as an important portrayal of neurodivergence on television. In real life, Dearden is a rising star who shares many similarities with her character. Below, read on to learn more about The Pitt star Taylor Dearden, including her hopes for Mel in The Pitt season 2.

Taylor Dearden is the daughter of acclaimed actor Bryan Cranston.

Taylor Dearden Cranston, 32, is an L.A. native and third-generation actor. She was born in February 1993 to actors Bryan Cranston and Robin Gale Dearden. She made her debut television appearance in a season 3 episode of her father's iconic crime series Breaking Bad, and went on to star in short films and web series before graduating from the University of Southern California with a theater degree.

Before The Pitt, Taylor primarily starred in cult-hit TV series, including the MTV buddy dramedy Sweet/Vicious and the Netflix mockumentary American Vandal. She also had a small role in the Apple TV+ drama For All Mankind.

Her real-life experience with ADHD helped inform her character Mel.

From the first episodes of The Pitt, fans recognized that Mel King exhibited characteristics common to neurodivergence herself, in addition to being a caretaker for her twin sister who's on the autism spectrum. Though it hasn't been confirmed in the show, Dearden has been vocal in interviews of how she pushed for Mel to have ADHD on the show, a condition that the actress shares in real life.

"I’m neurodivergent so I think it’s really coming from me,” Dearden said when asked about Mel's neurodivergent coding in a Decider interview. “I have severe ADHD. So we’re on the same spectrum now as autism, which was I think for all ADHD people was like, ‘Ohhhhh.’ And then all autistic people are like, ‘That’s why we got along with them.’ I’ve never really seen a character, especially with ADHD, but being on the same spectrum, it just feels, it felt right anyway.”

While speaking with Collider, Dearden explained that Mel's unspecified neurodiversity became "a bit of a superpower" during season 1's mass shooting arc, where the resident was able to stay extremely calm under pressure.

"I'm on the same ADHD/autism spectrum, and something that we're really good at is emergencies," she said of herself and her character. "Apparently, we are overly represented in every emergency department, which is fine because Langdon actually has that line of, 'Well, we all have ADHD. What else would we be doing?' There's a thing that clicks in us with an emergency—I don't know how to describe it except as a superpower—and we're able to just see every individual problem without getting overwhelmed. We're the ones who run towards the fire, often. That's another one: fire departments are heavily ADHD."

She thinks her character Mel as asexual (and therefore maybe won't end up with Langdon).

Sorry to Pittheads who've been shipping Mel with Dr. Langdon, who's played by Patrick Ball, but Dearden doesn't think that romance is in the cards for the mentor and mentee. In fact, in an interview with USA Today, the actress hinted that Mel isn't likely to have a workplace-romance arc.

"I think Mel is asexual. I don’t think that’s part of how Mel would think — especially at work. She’s a hyper professional," she told the outlet. When asked about the fan response to Mel and Langdon's friendship, she added, "I didn’t know people were thinking that. That’s really funny. The funny thing is Patrick [Ball] is always like, ‘God, you remind me of my sister.'"

Dearden also recalled her and Ball's initial reaction to the shipping in an interview with Vulture.

"That was never a thought in my mind, playing Mel. I don’t think she has time for romance or ever has had time. I don’t think that’s really in her brain at all," she said. "When someone said that, I burst out laughing, and I texted Patrick, like, 'Wait, why are they shipping us?' He’s like, 'I have no idea.' He made a really good point. He goes, 'Yes, but isn’t it fortunate that we get to show a really close friendship between a man and a woman and not be sexualized?' I went, 'Yes, you’re right.' I think having Mel around really softens him and makes him listen more and slow down. And I think Mel gets so much of a confidence boost from Langdon because he’ll take the time to say, 'Hey, look at me: That was great.' That’s all Mel’s ever wanted."

She has one big wish for Mel in 'The Pitt' season 2.

With season 2 of The Pitt set to start filming just weeks after the season 1 finale, Dearden has shared her hopes for Mel's storyline in the upcoming episodes. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress revealed that she wants most for Mel to have an ally who truly understands the way she thinks.

"I would love to see some friendship, to have something more on the peer level, or someone who genuinely tries to understand Mel’s neurodivergence," she said. "With me, it’s so helpful to have either a partner or friends who know what your neurodivergence is so that, when I will inevitably put my foot in my mouth, they’ll be able to come in and go, 'She means this.' To not have any ally like that at work with such an intense job would be really tough—to just constantly be misunderstood, without anyone trying to understand. I’d love to see someone get it and latch on."