If you’re a fashion enthusiast and an avid watcher of Hulu’s hit show Only Murders in the Building (OMITB), you’re likely acquainted with detective Mabel Mora's on-screen wardrobe . Played by Selena Gomez , Mora’s closet is filled with elevated layers from shearling-trimmed coats to cropped mod jackets. Now, it appears as though Gomez just added an eternally classic trench coat to her character’s expansive outerwear collection.

Filming OMITB’s fifth season in New York City on April 10, Gomez was captured in a glossy spring trench coat. Costume designer Dana Covarrubias layered the star's trench above a gingham tailored vest, an embellished blazer, and a pleated leather mini skirt. To top things off, Covarrubias included a pair of sheer tights and croc-embossed boots into the mix.

Selena Gomez gets into character for Only Murders in the Building with a khaki leather trench coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez’s polished outfit falls right in line with her character’s signature style, which is defined by cozy staples like cashmere cardigans, free-flowing dresses, and snug wool coats. Mora doesn’t skimp on the accessories, either—she often wears sleek add-ons such as shimmering gold jewelry and sharp kitten heels.

Gomez is currently filming the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Offscreen, Gomez’s real-life street style doesn’t stray too far from Mabel Mora’s. Earlier this week, she attended a Knicks game alongside her fiancé, Benny Blanco , while wearing a Western-inspired outfit that could easily be featured in the upcoming season of the SAG-Award winning series. For her laid-back date night, the star embraced spring’s boho-chic trend with a velvety suede trench coat, a set of By Far Gilles boots, a pair of wide-leg jeans, and an OSOI leather shoulder bag.

While Gomez’s OMITB outfits are certainly fall-coded, they can work well for spring, too. Given that temperatures are still a bit chilly (at least here in New York City), you’ll want to keep a trench coat hanging in your closet for the foreseeable future. Ahead, shop a variety of trenches that are just as worthy of screen time.

Shop Trench Coats Inspired by Selena Gomez

Everlane The Modern Trench Coat $268 at Everlane

