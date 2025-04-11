The Most Classic Trench Coat Is Selena Gomez's New ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Scene Partner
Mabel Mora loves a trusty layer.
If you’re a fashion enthusiast and an avid watcher of Hulu’s hit show Only Murders in the Building (OMITB), you’re likely acquainted with detective Mabel Mora's on-screen wardrobe. Played by Selena Gomez, Mora’s closet is filled with elevated layers from shearling-trimmed coats to cropped mod jackets. Now, it appears as though Gomez just added an eternally classic trench coat to her character’s expansive outerwear collection.
Filming OMITB’s fifth season in New York City on April 10, Gomez was captured in a glossy spring trench coat. Costume designer Dana Covarrubias layered the star's trench above a gingham tailored vest, an embellished blazer, and a pleated leather mini skirt. To top things off, Covarrubias included a pair of sheer tights and croc-embossed boots into the mix.
Gomez’s polished outfit falls right in line with her character’s signature style, which is defined by cozy staples like cashmere cardigans, free-flowing dresses, and snug wool coats. Mora doesn’t skimp on the accessories, either—she often wears sleek add-ons such as shimmering gold jewelry and sharp kitten heels.
Offscreen, Gomez’s real-life street style doesn’t stray too far from Mabel Mora’s. Earlier this week, she attended a Knicks game alongside her fiancé, Benny Blanco, while wearing a Western-inspired outfit that could easily be featured in the upcoming season of the SAG-Award winning series. For her laid-back date night, the star embraced spring’s boho-chic trend with a velvety suede trench coat, a set of By Far Gilles boots, a pair of wide-leg jeans, and an OSOI leather shoulder bag.
While Gomez’s OMITB outfits are certainly fall-coded, they can work well for spring, too. Given that temperatures are still a bit chilly (at least here in New York City), you’ll want to keep a trench coat hanging in your closet for the foreseeable future. Ahead, shop a variety of trenches that are just as worthy of screen time.
Shop Trench Coats Inspired by Selena Gomez
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
