Megan Thee Stallion Was "Constantly On Edge" Before Her Breakup With Klay Thompson

"When something is meant for you, it’s gonna be easy," she says. "It’s gonna be right. It’s not gonna feel like a panic all the time. I feel like that’s what I was in, constantly on edge. My nervous system needed to calm down. I feel like I was in a panic 24/7. I’m still not eating all the way right. I’m feeling all the feelings. I’m not trying to take no shortcuts."
The "Hot Girl Summer" singer admits that she ignored her intuition throughout the relationship, which lasted between mid-2025 and April 2026, per Billboard. Announcing their split on Instagram, Megan accused Thompson of cheating as well as having "HORRIBLE mood swings."
"Sometimes I be knowing in my gut and in my heart, then you give so much benefit of the doubt," she explains now. "No, the gut is always right. Listen."
The relationship may not have been right, but that doesn't mean the aftermath of the breakup hurts any less.
"I’m not pretending I’m 100 percent okay," she says. "I ain’t never been through nothing like that in my whole life. I’ve never, ever, ever been in a relationship like that, ever. So I’m definitely not worried about another one for a long time."
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She adds, "It was so abrupt. I’m in shock still."
Because she's still mourning the relationship with Thompson, Megan is absolutely not ready to think about dating again.
"I’m not thinking about anything romantic," she says. "I’m definitely not thinking about no damn relationship."
Prior to Thompson, the rapper was linked to other public figures, including Romelu Lukaku and Torrey Craig.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.