"Chatty and Polite" Meghan Markle Is Reported to Be Taking on One Hobby to Meet People in the U.K.

Meghan, 45, was recently spotted at a pub with former Montecito, California neighbor Ellen DeGeneres, but she has yet to make a public appearance. According to the Sun, the duchess has been spending more time at private member's club Soho Farmhouse and is an active participant in reformer pilates classes.
“Meghan absolutely loves reformer pilates,” a source told the media outlet. “It’s a great way for her to unwind as well as make new friends in the area.”
Soho Farmhouse describes its Wellness Barn as “an escape from the stresses of everyday life,” and it includes ice baths, an ozone sauna pod, treatment rooms and a wellness studio. The insider claims that the duchess “has become a regular at the classes inside the Wellness Barn and she’s chatty and polite.”
“Everyone in the classes gives her space,” the source added. “It’s a very tranquil setting and no one wants to disturb her peace.”
Meghan regularly took part in fitness classes back in California, telling People in 2025 that it felt slightly “uncomfortable” at first. "I go to group [yoga] classes that sometimes have 40 to 50 people in them and just walk in like, 'Hi!'" she said. "Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot.”
Along with reportedly hanging out at the Wellness Barn, Meghan has been helping Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, settle into their new life in England.
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When asked how their big move has been going on September 25, the Duke of Sussex told Canada's CTV News: "It's been great. It's been great to be back on British soil. The kids are happy in school and it gives me a chance to be able to really focus on the Invictus Games in Birmingham in July next year."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.