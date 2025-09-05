At this point, I wouldn't be shocked if the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards erected a statue in Taylor Swift's honor. She's attended the award show 10 times, adding 30 "Moon Person" trophies to her shelves. Her MTV VMAs red carpet fashion evolution alone deserves a figurine or two.

Question is, which era would the statue depict? Perhaps the Fearless-coded mini dress she wore for her debut MTV VMAs in 2008. Then there's the one-shoulder Kaufman gown from 2009, which marked her first win. Or the multicolor Lover Versace blazer dress Swift chose in 2019.

I propose the "Bejeweled" Oscar de la Renta mini she and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer selected in 2022. The crystal-covered cocktail dress mimicked the jewel-filled bathtub in Reputation's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, sending Swifties spiraling (myself included). Everyone and their mother wondered if the 2017 album's re-release was next. Instead, she announced her tenth studio record, Midnights, was mere weeks away from dropping. Turns out, Swift's designer jewels weren't a Reputation Easter egg, but a "Bejeweled" teaser.

Taylor Swift stole the show at the 2022 MTV VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift clearly has a soft spot for the MTV VMAs—she wouldn't announce a new album just anywhere. Whether or not she's nominated, the pop star brings her fashion A-game each year, with help from Dior, Versace, Oscar de la Renta, and even Lorraine Schwartz, the jeweler behind her now-signature "T" necklace.

I suspected Swift would return to the 2025 VMAs on September 7, dressed in Showgirl-inspired feathers galore. She's up for Artist of the Year for the fifth year in a row, after all. However, two days before the show, E! News reported Swift will be noticeably absent from the VIP section. Fans will sadly have to wait for her first Life of a Showgirl red carpet walk. In the meantime, relive Swift's best MTV VMAs looks ahead. They make up for the lack of statue.

2008: Taylor Swift's Debut Kaufman Dress

In '08, Taylor looked oh-so cute in a flirty mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Weeks before Fearless dropped, Swift secured her first invite to the MTV VMAs. She wore a fit-and-flare Kaufman dress for the occasion, plus metallic sandals and a striking pendant necklace.

Her second look of the night was a Fearless-coded gold mini. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Minutes later, she returned to the red carpet in classic Fearless gold. The mini dress was covered top-to-bottom in sequins, like most of her concert costumes at the time. Ballet flats were an adorable, albeit surprising shoe for the A-list affair.

2009: Taylor Swift's One-Shoulder Kaufman Gown

Before a viral on-stage interaction, Taylor sparkled on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That on-stage encounter with Kanye West in '09 made VMAs history. In true Swift form, it didn't stop her from serving a look. She chose another sequin style with Kaufman tags, this time featuring illusion panels and an open back. Most Swifties agree this one-shoulder gown is engraved in their memories.

Taylor showcased her new moonman in a sweetheart LRD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Half-way through the show, Swift was all smiles with her newly-won Moon Person in tow. She swapped sequins for a classic red mini dress, which matched her bold lipstick to a T.

2010: Taylor Swift's Dolce & Gabbana Dress

Taylor belted her heart out in lingerie-inspired Dolce & Gabbana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2010, the nominee snuck past the red carpet circuit straight to the stage. A barefoot Swift performed her Speak Now song, "Innocent," in a bustier-style Dolce & Gabbana mini dress.

2012: Taylor Swift's Little White J. Mendel Suit

This stark white suit lives rent-free in my mind. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By September 2012, Swift stood firmly in her Red era, leading fans to believe she'd arrive in a crimson-colored gown. Instead, she chose a J. Mendel Spring 2012 suit set, proving not even the most devoted Swiftie can predict her next move.

Christian Louboutin flats were the star of her on-stage outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once again, the VMAs saved a performance slot for Swift. She chose "We Are Never Getting Back Together" from her 16-track album (22 if you count the deluxe edition). She took center stage in a striped red-and-white T-shirt, Forever21 shorts, and custom Christian Louboutin Oxfords.

2013: Taylor Swift's Hervé Léger Gown

Taylor channeled her inner Elizabeth Taylor in 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2013, Swift wasn't actively promoting an album, so she had free range with her red carpet attire. She showcased her glamorous side in a plunging Hervé Léger gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

2014: Taylor Swift's Maria Katrantzou Romper

Her long-sleeve one-piece was equal parts preppy and bold. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the 1989 era rolled around, Swift fully embraced her pop star persona—especially at the VMAs. She was impossible to miss in a custom Maria Katrantzou romper. Its alphabet-embroidered exterior incited fans to search for a hidden message. Alas, there was none. It debuted in the Greek designer's Resort 2015 collection.

Taylor's skirt set was almost as stellar as her performance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was only right for Swift to sing "Shake It Off" in a fringed two-piece. The crystal-covered skirt set sparkled among a sea of men in tuxedos, making for an award-worthy performance.

2015: Taylor Swift's Ashish Two-Piece

Taylor looked straight off the "Bad Blood" music video set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next year, Swift channeled her "Bad Blood" music video character in a houndstooth Ashish set. Her slicked-down side bang and smokey eyes went on to inspire thousands of Swifties.

2019: Taylor Swift's Versace Blazer Dress

Her Versace blazer-turned-dress was surprisingly colorful for her. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Swift's VMAs hiatus stretched for four long years, her grand return was well worth the wait. She teamed up with Donatella Versace herself to reimagine the prints seen on the Spring 2020 Men's runway. Her shoulder-padded blazer dress and thigh-high boots made for a fan-favorite outfit.

2022: Taylor Swift's Oscar de la Renta Mini Dress

Ladies and gentlemen: Her. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before gifting fans the Midnights news, Swift modeled every angle of her intricate Oscar de la Renta dress. Shimmery strands draped from her halter neck to her thigh-length hem, as if she stepped out of Reputation's rhinestone-filled bathtub. Christian Louboutin, the designer behind her Eras Tour footwear, gifted her bejeweled sandals.

2023: Taylor Swift's Versace Gown

Is her LBD not Reputation personified? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reviving the Reputation (Taylor's Version) rumors, Swift arrived at the 2023 ceremony in a black Versace gown with gold accents. Even her Jimmy Choo shoes got the monochrome memo.

This mini deserves a spot in every It girl's closet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the star-studded after-party, Swift changed into a denim mini dress. The EB Denim design, complete with a corset bodice and a pleated skirt, sold out immediately.Two years later, the $495 piece struggles to stay in stock. In June, she styled its black counterpart for a private "Shake It Off" performance.

2024: Taylor Swift's Dior Tartan

Taylor's tartan Dior will be hard to beat this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A tartan-clad Swift was not on my bingo card in 2024. It was the most fashion-forward surprise, custom-made for her by Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri. Its zip-up bodice, peek-a-boo shorts, and high-low skirt drew inspiration from the Resort 2025 line. The choker and cutout gloves were Swift's own additions.

If anyone can pull off UFOs, it's Taylor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's second acceptance speech called for an outfit change. She went from tartan to a UFO tapestry print from Monse. The illustration was hand-beaded from the cloudy skyline to the extra-terrestrial ship. Her over-the-knee leather boots from Stuart Weitzman returned for round two.