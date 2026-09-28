After Zendaya, Matières Fécales Earns Its Next VIP Endorsement from Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week

All eyes have been on Matières Fécales since the French fashion house provided Zendaya with larger-than-life angel wings for The Odyssey press tour. Turns out, the experimental design duo, featuring Montreal's Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran, had more celebrity looks up their sleeves. The next endorsement arrived on September 28, with Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week.
On the first day of PFW, Matières Fécales introduced its Spring/Summer 2027 showcase to a sea of editors, industry insiders, and, of course, celebrities. The brand's name may translate to "fecal matter," but it has quickly become a fixture of high fashion. Rihanna arrived at the label's fourth Paris Fashion Week show since its Fall 2025 debut, wearing a striking look that made everyone forget about the origins of the avant-garde brand's moniker.
RiRi layered a peekaboo black bra (presumably from her lingerie label, Savage x Fenty) beneath a matching terracotta-tinted skirt suit. Unlike the tailored attire she wore in France pre-Paris Fashion Week, it wasn't made from classic cotton or tweed. Instead, the blazer and midi skirt featured glittery, tinsel-looking fabric, which became more distressed toward the collar, cuffs, and hem.
While Matières Fécales hasn't presented this exact set on the runway (leading fans to believe it was custom-made for Rihanna), her pointy Christian Louboutin pumps should be familiar: Matières Fécales and Louboutin made these curved heels the leading motif in their Fall 2025 collaboration. To marry her husband Matty Healy in July 2026, Gabbriette, the first celebrity Matières Fécales bride, wore the silhouette in wedding white. Lady Gaga is also a big fan of the unconventional stilettos, having worn them in Barcelona, Paris, at the 2026 Grammy Awards, and the NYC premiere of The Devil Wears Prada.
While the brand's signature style screams Lady Gaga, she's certainly not the first VIP to approve the up-and-coming atelier. Last fall, Matières Fécales played a part in Cynthia Erivo's witchy press tour wardrobe for Wicked: For Good; she sourced thigh-high boots from the Christian Louboutin collection.
But in 2026, Hollywood's most famous have been bewitched by Matières Fécales Mania: Sarah Paulson modeled the brand's ballgowns at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and the Met Gala, Demi Moore turned heads in a neon pink Fall 2026 design at the Cannes Film Festival, and Kylie Jenner wore a cool-girl skirt suit in a Dunkin' Donuts commercial.
It was Zendaya who took the fashion house's fame to new heights at The Odyssey premiere in NYC. In July 2026, Matières Fécales loaned her stylist, Law Roach, the closing look from the Fall 2025 show: a cascading corset gown sculpted from white feathers to match the stiletto-sweeping wings that floated beyond her back. "When we did our first show, Law Roach sent Steven [Raj Bhaskaran] a message about the wedding dress I wore at the end," Hannah Rose Dalton, Bhaskaran's partner in life and fashion, told Dazed. " He said, ‘Can you save this? There’s something special we have to do with it,'" referring to the final stop on The Odyssey press tour.
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Now, with Rihanna as the label's newest clientele, Matières Fécales is well on its way to world domination. Which A-lister will board their bandwagon next? With a stamp of approval from yet another award-winning A-lister, no one is out of reach.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.