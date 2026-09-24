Nothing gets us more excited than talking about a not-so-little tweakment or a nip-tuck procedure. In the spirit of transparency, Marie Claire’s aesthetics column,Life in Plastic, delivers a first-hand peek into what goes on behind the doctor’s door.
Meredith Marks is a 54-year-old woman starring in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She received a facelift with Dr. Garo Kassabian in February 2026. This is her story, as told to Marie Claire, edited for length and clarity.
I tune out most of the stuff people say about me. Any speculation about whether I did this, that, or the other—I don’t really care. At the end of the day, I do look different in my photos. I take it as a compliment when people say I look like 12 different people. It means I have a versatile look. I’m changing it up. I just can’t let this get to me.
But I got to the point last year where everything on my face felt heavy—I wanted to lighten and brighten. I was itching to look like a more refreshed version of myself. I feel so great. I feel very young. I’m very healthy. I wanted my face to match how I felt. I ended up having a facelift with Dr. Kassabian in February. Honestly, I never had any intention of hiding it. It’s actually funny how little I was hiding it. I was posting on Instagram with Caroline [Stansbury] and Sergio and back on my DJ tour 10 days after my surgery. I didn’t make an announcement about it, but I’m very open about it.
About 10 days post-surgery, I had a production meeting for Real Housewives. I thought, "Oh, they're gonna know" the second I was on camera. I had a cowboy hat on, you know? I wasn’t hiding it; I just wanted things to unfold naturally. We’re talking, and this whole meeting, nobody says anything. Finally, I go, I’m just going to tell you. I take off my hat, and they’re all looking at me like, What?! What are you trying to tell us? They had literally no idea; I had to spell it out for them.
I don't like a lot of what's going on on my show where women are trying to out each other for plastic surgery they’ve had done. If you wanna talk about it, you should talk about it. If you don't wanna talk about it, it's up to you. Because of the history we have had of these women continually trying to out each other like it's some big secret, I made the conscious decision not to keep it a secret during filming. Women should feel empowered to do whatever they want, whatever makes them feel good. I'm more about empowering and supporting women than tearing them down. It's interesting because I think a lot of women get criticized for aging and for looking old. Then they go to do something to look better, and they get criticized for that. It's so ridiculous. Who cares?
At the end of the day, I did it for me, and I’m thrilled with my decision. I literally squeezed the facelift into the middle of my tour, and the surgery was only four weeks before filming the season. I didn’t want to look like a different person. I just wanted to look refreshed, and I feel like I do. I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m really happy with the outcome, and my recovery was so easy.
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The Consultation
I saw a gazillion different doctors. I ended up going to Dr. Garo Kassabian, who is in Beverly Hills (although he’s coming to New York City). He’s trained with the best of the best and studied with Bruce Connell, who pioneered the modern facelift. What really sold me on him, aside from the fact that he’s so well qualified, was looking at patients in his waiting room during my consultations. There was one guy who was two weeks post-facelift, and it looked like he had nothing done. I genuinely had no clue that he’d had surgery. It was crazy. I’ve never seen people recover like this.
“I think recovery starts before surgery. Before an operation, I want a complete picture of the patient’s health—appropriate bloodwork and medical clearance, medications or supplements that may affect bleeding or healing, hydration and nutrition,” says Dr. Kassabian. “During surgery, meticulous technique matters tremendously. We carefully manage blood pressure with the anesthesia team, control bleeding throughout the procedure, work in the appropriate anatomical planes, and handle the tissues as gently and precisely as possible. Incision placement and closure are equally important—where an incision is placed, how much tension is applied to the skin, and how the tissues are handled can all influence bruising, swelling, scar quality, and how the face ultimately heals. Every patient heals differently. I can’t eliminate bruising or swelling, but I can control many of the variables that contribute to recovery.”
Facelift Surgery Prep
I didn’t do anything crazy to prepare. You obviously don’t want to have any alcohol for a few weeks before and after. I eat pretty healthy as is. I abided by all the rules, didn’t take aspirin—stuff like that. I was going to take arnica, but Dr. Kassabian actually told me to hold that until after surgery. I thought that was interesting.
Day of Facelift Surgery
There’s so much anxiety because it’s your face—what if something goes wrong? I personally get a lot of anxiety surrounding any general anesthesia. Under twilight? I’m great, no problem. But I had a bad experience when I was very young with general anesthesia, and now I have this fear instilled in me forever. But my anesthesiologist was incredible. Of course there’s a little anxiety about getting botched or something, but I was really calm with Dr. Kassiabian because he’s so accredited.
“I performed a bespoke face and neck lift using a combination of endoscopic and deeper-plane techniques, but I wouldn’t define it as a traditional deep-plane facelift. Her surgery was designed around what actually needed to be repositioned,” says Dr. Kassabian. “What I don’t want to do is create a lift by putting excessive tension on the skin. I want to reposition the underlying structures and allow the skin to redrape naturally. The best plastic surgery, to me, is when someone looks rested, refreshed, and more youthful, but people aren’t quite sure why. No two people age exactly the same way, which is why I treat the person in front of me rather than an age or a procedure. My goal is to have my patients look better, younger, but not different.”
Immediately After Surgery
I spent 48 hours with the nurse, which was a good thing because my husband [Seth] is not really a great nurse. He gets reaked out from all this stuff; it's not his favorite thing. The first two days are uncomfortable, and you're medicated. I slept a lot. I wouldn’t call it fun, but it wasn’t excruciating pain at all. I also only had to wear a chin wrap to cover sutures; I didn’t have a traditional head wrap. “One of my priorities immediately after a face or neck lift is being able to see and evaluate the surgical area. Excessive bandaging can make that more difficult and, in some circumstances, can obscure an early issue such as bleeding or a hematoma,” says Dr. Kassabian. “For me, compression should have a specific purpose, not simply be used because it has traditionally been part of facelift recovery. The postoperative plan is part of the surgical plan.”
My breast implants were 10 times more painful. It was totally manageable and by day three, that’s when you really turn the corner. I felt a million times better. My head was clearer, and that feeling of just being out of it faded away. I did a lot of red light, and I started with copper peptides right after, too.
Day Four to 10
I was so shocked by how speedy the recovery was. I was expecting to be really black and blue and have to avoid people for a while. Not just visually, but physically, I thought I would be more out of it. Meanwhile, 10 days post-op, I went back to my DJ tour. I literally squeezed the facelift into the middle of my tour. My right side had more swelling than my left at first, but it evened out eventually.
The Facelift Surgery Takeaway
I'm thrilled, and I could not be any happier. It’s very natural-looking, and I really feel like I look exactly how I did 20 years ago. I still look like me. It's just a refreshed version of myself. I don't think I'd change a thing. I don’t feel like I made any mistakes. I just want it to last forever, and unfortunately, nothing does.
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Meet the Expert
Dr. Garo Kassabian
Garo Kassabian, MD, FACS is a globally recognized, board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills and the founder and medical director of Lift MD Aesthetics®—the city’s premier destination for advanced facial rejuvenation, neck lift surgery, rhinoplasty, and regenerative aesthetics.
Trained under the world’s most respected surgeons—Dr. Baker, Dr. Stuzin, and Dr. Connell, known as the Father of the Modern Facelift—Dr. Kassabian has earned international recognition for his expertise in facelift surgery, neck lift surgery, and rhinoplasty. His signature techniques combine surgical precision with nonsurgical artistry to deliver natural, refined, and lasting results.
With over nine years of formal training, three elite surgical fellowships, and more than a decade of experience, Dr. Kassabian’s background ranks among the most comprehensive in aesthetic plastic surgery. As a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), he is known for creating timeless, balanced, and harmonious results that preserve each patient’s individuality.
Dr. Kassabian was honored with the “Best Surgical Facial Rejuvenation” Award at The Aesthetic Awards for his contributions to modern facelift surgery. He is also the author of the definitive Midfacelift chapter in a leading international surgical textbook and has lectured globally on his proprietary Scarless Facelift® technique.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.