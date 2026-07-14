Spoilers ahead for Love Island USA season 8, which you can stream now on Peacock. 25-year-old Sincere Rhea and 24-year-old Melanie Moreno were immediately drawn to each other when Love Island USA season 8 began, but their courtship has been full of ups and downs. Sincere’s actions have been put on blast by the girls in the villa, their families (including Sincere’s stepfather during Family Day), and a plethora of brands looking to capitalize on the social chatter. But despite it all, the couple made it to the finale, where they placed third.

As they leave the villa and adjust back to their regular lives, it's fair to wonder whether the dramatic couple plans to continue seeing one another. Read on for a breakdown of Sincere and Melanie's relationship—and whether they might still be together.

Sincere gives Melanie a massage during their final date in the Love Island USA season 8 finale. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

What happened between Sincere Rhea and Melanie Moreno on 'Love Island USA' season 8?

Former college athlete Sincere and bikini store manager Melanie were together from day one in the villa, but their time on Love Island USA was plagued with controversy. While both were fully allowed to explore the field (and they did, as Melanie chatted with Gabriel Vasconcelos , Corbin Mims , and KC Chandler , and Sincere with Sol Dean ), it wasn’t until Sincere started lying to Melanie about his interactions with Sol (including kissing her outside of a challenge) that he became the de facto villain of the season. Still, Melanie kept giving him more chances, and before he left for Casa Amor, they were finally on somewhat solid ground.

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If Casa Amor was a test, Sincere squeaked by with a passing grade. He happily connected with SCAD student Amora Robinson —also kissing her outside of challenges—but walked back into the villa solo, where Melanie was waiting for him. Their reunion was sweet but was quickly tested again during Movie Night, where Sincere’s two-timing was laid bare for everyone to see. Melanie cried and accused him of making her look like an idiot, and even the guys couldn’t justify Sincere’s actions.

To make matters worse, when their relatives arrived on Family Day, neither party was optimistic about their relationship. Sincere’s stepfather, Benjamin, expressed disappointment in Sincere’s actions, while Melanie’s mom and sister begged her to take off the rose-colored glasses. Melanie’s mom even asked her, “Why are you going to give him a second chance when there are so many others waiting for their first?” Sincere and Melanie were the only Love Island USA couple who had a negative Family Day experience and didn’t take a joyful group photo, which fans noticed was conspicuously absent from the Love Island USA Instagram carousel. Still, after some thought and discussion, Melanie decided to stay with Sincere and give him yet another chance.

Sincere and Melanie make it to the final four, and in the finale they are treated to their “first date.” They were whisked off to a floating island where Sincere gave Melanie a massage (after she won at rock-paper-scissors), and they made homemade pizza together. They seem to really enjoy each other’s company, but the test has always been whether Sincere can commit to Melanie without being tempted by his wandering eye. At the end of the date, they talk about having their second date in Philadelphia after leaving the villa.

By the end of the episode, Sincere and Melanie came in third in the Love Island USA finale, losing out on the $100K cash prize.

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Melanie and Sincere kept finding their way back to each other. (Image credit: Peacock)

Are Sincere Rhea and Melanie Moreno from 'Love Island USA' season 8 still together?

Making it to the finale means they only just got their phones back and are likely overwhelmed by the amount of social chatter (and marketing copy) their relationship prompted—both good and bad. So far, neither Melanie nor Sincere has made any public comments about their relationship on social media or in any interviews. Melanie's only post so far has been a resharing of winner Trinity Tatum's Instagram Story calling out fan reactions towards Zach Georgiou. Sincere, meanwhile, has since only reposted a Reel of the moment he and Melanie were announced in third place on the official Love Island USA page.

For now, it seems like they’re committed to seeing if their relationship can work in the real world. And if we don’t hear anything prior, we can at least look forward to getting an update at the season 8 reunion on August 31.

TOPICS Reality TV