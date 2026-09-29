Megan Thee Stallion Is Performing at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will boast an all-star lineup of female performers, the brand announced Tuesday: KATSEYE, Megan Moroney, Tate McRae—and Marie Claire's Legends Issue cover star Megan Thee Stallion.
"Hotties, my dream has finally come true!” Megan wrote on social media. “I’m in thee Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Tune in October 18 to see me get my wings.”
The highly anticipated show will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 18. Alongside the musical performers, confirmed runway models include Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Anok Yai, Alex Consani, and Ashley Graham.
In her new cover interview with Marie Claire, it's clear that Megan's work ethic is unparalleled—whether she's putting out a new album, making her Broadway debut, or dabbling in TV acting. "No matter what’s going on, I always pick myself up and go, ‘Girl, hot-girl shit,'" she tells writer Brittany Spanos. "No matter what’s going on, I definitely always pick myself up."
Case in point: Despite a scary moment during her stint as Zidler in Moulin Rouge—“I thought I was having a stroke. I wasn’t getting any oxygen to my brain, so my hands had froze. My face had froze"—Megan bounced back, returning to the stage just two days later. Still, she's getting better at practicing self-care: “I’m definitely trying to stay more hydrated and be more calm."
October won't be the first time Megan has walked a runway. In 2025, she modeled her own Hot Girl Summer swimwear designs at Miami Swim Week.
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Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.