The 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be here before we know it. But, unlike years past, it won't be in New York. On July 16, the lingerie conglomerate announced that the 2026 runway spectacle is taking its wings to L.A.

While Brooklyn has been the backdrop for the star-studded event for the last two consecutive shows, before its hiatus (more on that below), Miami, London, Paris, Cannes, and Shanghai have also hosted the soirée. It's about time the Angels took over the City of Angels again, right? (The last time the show took place in L.A. was in 2007.)

"This year, we’re taking the show on the road to the birthplace of glamour, stardom, and icons," the brand shared on Instagram. So, prepare yourself for a runway show with plenty of drama, extravagance, and even more celebrities in attendance.

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Here's hoping Jasmine Tookes will return for the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Preparations for the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show began early this year: Open casting calls in cities like L.A., Miami, Texas, and Chicago allowed Angel hopefuls to audition for a spot in the third-annual affair (and receive a contract with IMG Models). From April through June, thousands of models strutted their stuff in front of judges and Victoria's Secret regulars like Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Ashley Graham, and Alex Consani. (We are still awaiting the results about who made the cut.)

Gigi Hadid already confirmed she's coming back. Hopefully Bella will, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the last three decades, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has come a long way. From 1995 to 2018, the brand's annual affair would take place in glamorous locales ranging from The Plaza Hotel to the 2000 Cannes Film Festival and see see celebrities like Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Claudia Schiffer walking the runway. Over the years, the allure began to fade, and the show began to be increasingly criticized for casting unrealistically slim body types, lack of diversity, and cultural appropriation. The worst ratings in the show's history and accusations of LGBTQ+ discrimination and harassment within the company led to the eventual cancellation of the show in 2019.

At the time, executives said that "the messaging of [Victoria's Secret]" needed to "evolve." Five years later, in 2024, the brand was ready to stage its comeback: "The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more." This translated to Hilary Super's CEO appointment in 2024 (the first woman to lead the company) and more accessible lingerie on and off the runway.

Since then, the show has continued to evolve. In 2024, plus-size models like Ashley Graham, Devyn Garcia, Paloma Elsesser, and Kai Soleil gained their wings. Simultaneously, Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio became the first transgender Angels to walk the brand's runway. Last October, Jasmine Tookes made history as the first pregnant person (and the second Black Angel) to open the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Shortly after Tookes, WNBA star Angel Reese walked out, becoming the first athlete-turned-Angel to grace the Victoria's Secret catwalk.

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Keep reading for everything you need to know about the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, including how to watch the runway, which musical stars will perform, and whether the Hadid sisters will reunite in angel wings again—and come back for updates as more announcements are made leading up to the event.

When Is the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Paloma Elsesser walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the location of the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has been confirmed—Los Angeles—no date has been revealed (though it's set to take place in the fall). For the past two years, it's been held on October 15.

Who's Modeling in the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Gigi Hadid stole the show at the 2025 Victoria's Secret event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid confirmed she'll be walking in her fifth Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. If this year's runway looks anything like 2025's, she'll grace the catwalk multiple times. She made her 2025 debut in a Barbie pink camisole and itty-bitty shorts, before changing into almost-six-feet-tall angel wings.

Fingers crossed this means Bella Hadid will flutter her Angel wings down the runway, too. Just like her sister, Bella delivered two lingerie looks during the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She closed the hour-long presentation in 50-pound wings sculpted from cloud-like 3-D florals.

Judging by Victoria's Secret's celebrity-led campaigns this year, Paloma Elsesser, Amelia Gray, Barbara Palvin, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, and Angel Reese could return to the runway. If we're lucky, Hailey Bieber (who recreated a vintage Gisele Bündchen ad with the brand in Jan. 2026) will finally walk her first Victoria's Secret catwalk. Stay tuned.

Who's Performing at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Karol G performed at last year's fashion show. Who will follow her lead? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Victoria's Secret didn't announce its performers until days before the fashion show: Madison Beer, Missy Elliott, TWICE, and Karol G all shared the stage. Beer and Karol G also walked the runway as honorary Angels. Beer styled a satin corset and matching hot pants, while Karol looked red-hot in a naked lace jumpsuit and larger-than-life wings.

Years ago, Victoria's Secret set a high bar for itself in the performance department. Everyone from Taylor Swift and Rihanna to Lady Gaga and Cher has sung their greatest hits. Who will live up to the show's expectations this year?

How Can I Watch the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

The 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be one to watch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show still months away, you'll have to wait to make your watch party plans. However, in 2025, fans who didn't receive a pink invite could watch the catwalk live on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Victoria's Secret also previously teamed up with Amazon. The show streamed on Prime Video and the Amazon Shopping app, which let Prime members shop Victoria's Secret lingerie as soon as Gigi, Bella, Consani, Elsesser, and Palvin debuted their looks.